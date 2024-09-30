Charles Leclerc’s Mom Told David Coulthard He ‘Never Stops Talking,’ Explaining Why She Didn’t Reveal Her Identity

Former Red Bull driver David Coulthard has been getting his hair done by Charles Leclerc’s mother, Pascale, in Monaco for quite some time. However, he recently admitted that he didn’t realize who she was until just a few years ago.

Coulthard explained that he hadn’t realized her son was a racing driver until he bumped into her at the 2018 French Grand Prix. That year, Leclerc made his F1 debut with Alfa Romeo Sauber (now simply Sauber).

“She never mentioned that her son was in racing,” said Coulthard, in an interview. “When I bumped into her when he was with Sauber, at the French Grand Prix, I went ‘What are you doing here?’ She said ‘My son’s [racing]’!

Coulthard asked her why she didn’t tell him that her son was Leclerc. Pascale replied, “you never stop talking.”

Mama Pascale is a sassy queen and saying DC never stops talking also I feel like she cuts the hair of so many of the drivers, help pic.twitter.com/EnYwV5Ryeg — Clara (@leclercsletters) September 29, 2024

Pascale Leclerc is a highly reputed hairdresser in Monaco, and Coulthard isn’t the only F1 star who visits her. Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber is also one of her clients. Even Charles goes to his mother’s salon for his haircuts.

When asked what he usually talks about with Pascale, Coulthard revealed it’s rarely about racing. Instead, they discuss ‘normal’ things, like what’s happening in their lives. “Life, highlights. Is the color right? Should I change the color?” he joked.

The interviewer also asked the 13-time Grand Prix winner whether she had the inside line on the internal rivalries and drama owing to her racing clientele. To which Coulthard said, “The hairdressers know all the secrets!”