Charles Leclerc Once Revealed a Law That He Would Create to Make The World a “Much Better Place”

Charles Leclerc appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast, where he was asked to create one law that everyone in the world would have to follow. Without hesitation, the Monegasque driver replied that he wanted people to be nice to each other.

Labeling his choice as ‘simple’, he said, “Be nice and respectful to everybody. I think it is extremely important and sometimes the world lacks that.”

As an F1 driver, Leclerc knows a lot about people being disrespectful. The rise of social media, in particular, has given people the ability to be mean to each other, with a veil of anonymity.

Often, fans of one particular driver would go to extreme lengths to belittle a fan of their rival. Earlier this year, when there were rumors of Mercedes sabotaging Lewis Hamilton’s car, a small section of the seven-time champion’s fanbase targeted George Russell, believing he was benefitting from the saga.

Back then, it was Hamilton who asked everyone to be respectful, and now it is Leclerc. “This [being nice] is something that I always remind myself. In a way it comes natural, but I think it is super important.”

Leclerc also believes in being genuine around people, regardless of who they are. “If everybody in the world will be like that, I think the world will be a much better place.”

Leclerc is not the only F1 driver to talk about the importance of being respectful. Most, including Hamilton, have always lived by that mantra. Even new stars like Oscar Piastri believe in it, as revealed by his mother Nicole recently.

Being nice gets you opportunities — Nicole Piastri

Nicole Piastri recently appeared on the Red Flags podcast, where she told the hosts that she always told her children to be kind and respectful. She said, “Life will be easier. If you are not kind, and not decent, people won’t want to give you opportunities.”

She narrated a story about how Piastri got into the spotlight, after team Australia chose him as the driver for the World Karting Championship ahead of better talents. They selected him because he was well-behaved and would represent the country well.

“He was one of the top drivers at the time. But he wasn’t the best,” Nicole insisted.

Performing on the global stage at a young age is what helped European teams notice his talent. He moved to the UK soon enough, where he trained hard, competed in the junior categories, and climbed the ranks to eventually become an F1 star.