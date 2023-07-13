Charles Leclerc Promises Must-See TV Moment With Max Verstappen, but Its All in Ferrari’s Hands

In recent times, Max Verstappen has made it incredibly tough for rivals to catch up with his ever-dominant RB-19. Now, despite the drawback, Charles Leclerc wants to challenge the defending champion, but he needs help from Ferrari amidst the recent surge of updates.

Apart from the inferior SF-23, Leclerc also has to deal with Ferrari’s usual weakness: strategy. The Prancing Horse lost multiple points this season, credit to their miscalculated strategies, and seems like they have not learned anything from last season.

Even if there were glimmers of hope, the letdown due to this very reason left the Monegasque frustrated. Despite this, he wants to get back on top and challenge the two-time world champion.

Leclerc wants to challenge Verstappen

According to a recently surfaced video on Twitter, the 25-year-old was seen speaking about Red Bull’s dominance. But also, at the same time, he revealed his target.

Leclerc said, “Red Bull is a bit too quick, but if there’s an opportunity, count on me. I will go for it.” He also added that he wants to take the team from Maranello back to the top, where it belongs.

As per a report published by The Guardian, the Monegasque stated, “My mentality has always been to push at the maximum and not leave anything on the table.”

But in the end, it all depends on Ferrari if they can hand over Leclerc a car that can fight with the Austrian team’s RB-19. Otherwise, there’s no chance the Monegasque can do it while his stay at Maranello.

Leclerc and his championship target

The Ferrari star always dreamt of bringing the championship back to Ferrari. Even though they had a slight chance in 2022, this season, things look tougher than ever. “I am putting myself under a lot of pressure to succeed, the responsibility of bringing Ferrari back to the top,” he further asserted.

However, as Ferrari is yet to give him a championship-worthy car despite five years of stay at Maranello, talks are on regarding his Red Bull move, which also needs a strong second driver to keep hold in the constructors’ championship.

Despite this, the 25-year-old is the first one who wants to be in the title fight. But also, at the same time, it doesn’t frustrate him. Instead, it motivates him to bring back the extraordinary moment.

Currently, Scuderia Ferrari is in P4 in the Constructors’ championship behind Red Bull, Mercedes, and Aston Martin. As for the drivers’ championship, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are in P5 and P7, respectively.