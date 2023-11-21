Charles Leclerc Reveals Insane Big-Brain Move That Sabotaged Sergio Perez’s P2 Efforts

The Las Vegas GP provided excitement for fans and drivers under the lights. Notably, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez fiercely competed for the P2 spot, creating a thrilling atmosphere until the penultimate lap. However, it was the Ferrari driver who secured victory with a bold last-corner overtake against Perez. Nevertheless, following that thrilling maneuver, Leclerc revealed the strategic move he employed to impede Perez’s pursuit of the second position.

Advertisement

Leclerc experienced a highly dramatic race in Las Vegas. Despite initially leading the race, both Red Bull drivers overtook the 25-year-old during their pit stops under the Safety Car. Even though the Monegasques lost his second position a few laps earlier, Leclerc stayed close to Perez. This proximity enabled him to use the DRS, executing a bold move into Turn 14 to successfully overtake Checo.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1726571059535626605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

In his post-race conversation, Leclerc reflected on his impressive overtaking maneuver, expressing a high level of confidence during its execution, believing it would work out in his favor. Subsequently, he emphasized that considering the circuit’s layout, it was the sole opportunity for him to make such a move.

Besides, Leclerc also highlighted that he had noticed during the early laps, that Perez had made a slight mistake in the same corner. This observation was significant, as it provided him with the awareness and preparation needed to execute the planned move successfully. While reviewing his plans Leclerc said, “I also had in mind that Checo had done a small mistake four or five laps before so I knew he was being cautious a little bit on braking.”

In conclusion, the encounter with Perez provided the Ferrari driver with profound satisfaction as he said, “It was obviously very, very tight but I was really happy and I really enjoyed the fight.”

How did Sergio Perez respond to Charles Leclerc’s impressive overtaking maneuver?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix presented a mixed weekend for Sergio Perez, marked by his initial failure to progress to the third round of qualifying. Consequently, despite being scheduled to start from P11, a twist occurred with Carlos Sainz’s 10-place grid penalty, positioning Perez at P11 for the race.

Despite facing various challenges, including damage to the front wing, Perez remarkably ascended through the positions. He eventually found himself in a position to contest Charles Leclerc for P2. Intriguingly, as the race unfolded and approached the final lap, the overtaking maneuver executed by Perez on lap 32, inside turn 14, was reciprocated by Leclerc with an incredible move.

Advertisement

Slicing to the inside of Perez at Turn 14, Charles Leclerc secured the P2 position at the inaugural Las Vegas GP. However, after the race, Sergio Perez admitted he hadn’t expected Leclerc to make the last-lap overtake. As per Planet F1 checo said, ” I wasn’t expecting him. he was 0.7s but then there in the braking zone he was there so well done to him.”

Despite demonstrating determination on a track notorious for its difficulty in overtaking, Checo couldn’t maintain his position and while admitting his failure Checo explained that he was carrying too much wing on his car. Considering this, the 33-year-old said, “I was just carrying a little bit too much wing on my car so my straight-line speed was a little bit down. I just couldn’t pull away from him.”

However, despite enduring two consecutive last-lap heartbreaks, Sergio Perez commended Charles Leclerc and harbored no resentment towards anyone.