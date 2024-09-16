mobile app bar

“We Believe in Our Internal Training”: Toto Wolff Explains Why Mercedes Didn’t Pursue Adrian Newey

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS and IMAGO / Jan Huebner |
L: Toto Wolff R: Adrian Newey

After months of speculation, Adrian Newey finally signed a mammoth deal with Aston Martin to become their Managing Technical Partner from 2025 onwards. While the Silverstone-based team secured the Briton’s signature, many teams were in the running to hire Newey. Mercedes were reportedly one amongst them but Toto Wolff has now revealed why the Silver Arrows did not pursue the Red Bull aero genius.

Wolff began by admitting his interest in Newey. “I think every team has thought about it. James [Allison] and I have discussed it,” explained the Austrian as per Motorsport-Total.

However, their discussions led them to the conclusion that they wanted to stick with the structure they already have in place. Wolff said about the reason behind not giving Newey an offer, “Because we believe in our internal training.”

Lawrence Stroll, on the other hand, had Newey embedded deep within his vision of Aston Martin’s future. And so, he was able to lure the man with 25 world championships to his name to sign up for his project for a $40 million-a-year deal plus a stake in the team.

Newey’s decision to sign for the British team did come as a surprise for many in the paddock. Initially, he was being linked strongly with a move to Ferrari — with many reputed publications even claiming that a deal had been signed. Team principal, Fred Vasseur revealed later that the reason for the talks breaking down was a difference in opinion about Newey’s role and powers within the team.

Why did Newey choose Aston Martin over Ferrari?

On paper, the prospect of working with an iconic team like Ferrari and a seven-time world champion in Lewis Hamilton should have been enough to convince Newey. But Lawrence Stroll was able to bring more credibility and creativity to the table when pitching his team to the Briton.

Stroll has invested heavily in the Silverstone-based team. His exploits have earned them a brand-new wind tunnel, a works Honda deal, and Fernando Alonso committing himself to the team till at least 2026.

Additionally, Stroll Sr. also offered Newey a direct stake in the team as a shareholder. If the team grows, he reaps benefits — not only in terms of a championship tally but more tangibly. Moreover, the 65-year-old will also be having an active voice in the wider leadership of the Aston Martin brand, besides managing his F1 duties.

The team has the resources to fight for championships in the future and Newey knew that the Aston Martin project would have been the best bet for him both, professionally and personally.

