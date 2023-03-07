Toto Wolff Once Hilariously Interrupted Wife Susie Wolff During Her On-Air Interview

Susie Wolff and her husband Toto Wolff are considered to be the power couple in motorsports. While Susie has tried her hand at Formula 1, she has also played an important role in other forms of motorsports.

In 2018, she joined Venturi Racing in Formula E as their team principal and held the position until 2022. After leaving Venturi Racing, she was recently appointed as the managing director of the newly launched all-female racing series, F1 Academy.

As for Toto, the Austrian motorsports executive is one of the most successful team principals in F1. The 51-year-old led Mercedes to eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships from 2014 to 2021.

Despite being so busy in their jobs, both Toto and Susie find time to speak to each other. One such cute incident went viral sometime last year when Toto called Susie while she was giving an interview.

‘When the big boss calls…’: Toto interrupts Susie during interview

As seen in the video below, Susie Wolff was giving her take on how Formula E is different from Formula 1. She said that while F1 had the best technology and drivers in the world, Formula E was a unique sport.

Toto wolff calling Susie during an Interview.

Her accent when she speaks German is so cute. pic.twitter.com/pvWuLvmRyF — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) July 20, 2022

As Susie was explaining her point, she was interrupted by a call from Toto. Speaking of the same, she said, “Your (Toto) timing is impeccable. The question was about the difference between Formula 1 and Formula E.”

Since Toto’s call interrupted the interview, Susie apologized and cutely explained the same. She said that while her phone was on silent, Toto’s call always comes through.

Susie then hilariously went on to add, “Because you know, when the big boss calls, I need to answer.”

Susie Wolff joins F1 Academy as Managing Director

Formula 1 released an official statement via their website on March 1, 2023, to confirm that Susie Wolff was joining the F1 academy as the managing director.

F1 Academy is an all-female driver series that features five teams, 15 drivers and 21 races. Wolff is brought into this role to improve the managerial structure and provide her unique insight.

Formula 1’s statement adds that Wolff will be responsible for helping the drivers progress to higher levels in the sport. They concluded their statement by stating that they deem Wolff as the perfect candidate for this role because of her wealth of experience.

