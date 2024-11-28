mobile app bar

Charles Leclerc Sees Sprint Format as Key to Ferrari’s Chances at Challenging Qatar Track

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-24, portrait, press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Pirelli United States Grand Prix 2024, 19th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

With only two races to go this season, Ferrari are on the verge of ending their 16-year-old title drought. Just 24 points away from McLaren, the Scuderia can win their first Constructors’ title since 2008 (their first overall in the turbo-hybrid era of this sport). That said, with the Qatar GP up next, Ferrari isn’t too confident about their chances with the SF-24. However, Charles Leclerc thinks the sprint race format could come to their aid.

Ferrari’s official website quoted the #16 driver as saying, “On paper, this track doesn’t suit our car that well, but I think the fact it’s a Sprint format could help us.” Leclerc has been worried about the concept of the SF-24 as against the Lusail International Circuit. But he feels a lone Free Practice session could spice things up.

“I think that tomorrow’s only free practice session will produce important indications: whoever has done their homework well could have a competitive advantage which could then extend to the rest of the weekend,” Leclerc added.

It is not unrealistic to expect Ferrari to come out victorious in this title battle. Firstly, the iconic Italian team has long been overdue for championship success. Moreover, this year, both their drivers have proved that they are extracting the maximum from the car at their disposal.

Despite a mid-season slump in form, their post-summer break upgrades have unlocked the potential of their 2024 challenger. On paper, they have the momentum against McLaren — a team that just lost the drivers’ championship to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas GP, last weekend.

The championship battle is very close. Since the Dutch Grand Prix, both McLaren and Ferrari have won three races each. Whoever comes out on top this weekend, though, would go into Abu Dhabi as the favorite to clinch the Constructors’ crown.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these