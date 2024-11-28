Charles Leclerc Sees Sprint Format as Key to Ferrari’s Chances at Challenging Qatar Track

With only two races to go this season, Ferrari are on the verge of ending their 16-year-old title drought. Just 24 points away from McLaren, the Scuderia can win their first Constructors’ title since 2008 (their first overall in the turbo-hybrid era of this sport). That said, with the Qatar GP up next, Ferrari isn’t too confident about their chances with the SF-24. However, Charles Leclerc thinks the sprint race format could come to their aid.

Ferrari’s official website quoted the #16 driver as saying, “On paper, this track doesn’t suit our car that well, but I think the fact it’s a Sprint format could help us.” Leclerc has been worried about the concept of the SF-24 as against the Lusail International Circuit. But he feels a lone Free Practice session could spice things up.

“I think that tomorrow’s only free practice session will produce important indications: whoever has done their homework well could have a competitive advantage which could then extend to the rest of the weekend,” Leclerc added.

It is not unrealistic to expect Ferrari to come out victorious in this title battle. Firstly, the iconic Italian team has long been overdue for championship success. Moreover, this year, both their drivers have proved that they are extracting the maximum from the car at their disposal.

Despite a mid-season slump in form, their post-summer break upgrades have unlocked the potential of their 2024 challenger. On paper, they have the momentum against McLaren — a team that just lost the drivers’ championship to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas GP, last weekend.

The championship battle is very close. Since the Dutch Grand Prix, both McLaren and Ferrari have won three races each. Whoever comes out on top this weekend, though, would go into Abu Dhabi as the favorite to clinch the Constructors’ crown.