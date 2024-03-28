Charles Leclerc Set to Launch an Ice Cream Shop in Milan Named ‘LEC'

Lately, Charles Leclerc has been seen enjoying his life to the fullest. Speaking about his on-track shenanigans, they have gotten better since last year. However, while peeking at his off-track adventures, it has surprised the fans time and again. After shocking many of his followers with his visit to Los Angeles, Leclerc has now made another startling revelation.

Advertisement

As per the recent reports from Milano Today, Charles Leclerc is expected to open an ice cream shop named ‘LEC’ in Milan. The ice cream brand is expected to be hosting its launch conference in the middle of April.

However, the Monegasque hasn’t disclosed any information on his new ventures. Rather, it appears that he will soon be working with Grom on a business venture that involves ice cream.

Advertisement

Federico Grom and Guido Marinetti started the Grom, an Italian ice cream chain that was eventually acquired by Unilever. The brand is currently working on an agricultural project in the Langhe. Although there has been talk about this possibility for a while, Leclerc now appears to have given it the go-ahead.

Breaking the silence by releasing a press note, Leclerc wrote, “As a professional athlete it is crucial for me to maintain a healthy lifestyle where my performance is strongly linked to commitment, training and fitness. This, however, does not prevent me from indulging in some little forbidden pleasure.”

Leclerc continued by saying that this certain dish is his favorite and that the fans must have figured it out by now. Indeed Federico Grom and Guido Martinetti’s involvement in the project confirms that ice cream may be Leclerc’s forbidden pleasure.

Which other drivers, besides Charles Leclerc, ventured into the culinary sector?

Charles Leclerc is the second driver to join the list of culinary ventures after Lewis Hamilton. The Britian opened a burger restaurant in New York City last year, adding to his portfolio of business ventures. “Neat,” a Burger Point with a plant-based menu, opened its latest site in Nolita, NYC on April 17. The fast-food restaurant company Neat Burger is growing quickly, and its tagline, “0% cows, 100% wow,” has gained attention.

Advertisement

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has also shown interest in the expansion after giving his support to the venture back in 2022. In 2019, Neat Burger established its flagship location in the heart of London. The chain currently has eight sites in the UK and one in Dubai, besides the new one.

Besides, Hamilton and Leclerc VCARB driver Yuki Tsunoda has also expressed his desire to open a restaurant in Japan. During an interview with VCARB’s official YouTube channel, Tsunoda said, “I want to open the restaurant of course to do that I want to first be a world champion or you know and be successful in Formula One. [Indeed] I want to open the restaurant but I won’t be a chef.”