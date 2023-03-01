“I’m Not the Most Patient Man”: Lando Norris After 2023 Preseason Testing Woes Claims He Won’t Ignore Red Bull Advances

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Lando Norris (4) of Team Great Britain walks on to the track before the running of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lando Norris is believed to be the future world champion considering his motorsport skills. However, McLaren so far has failed to benefit from his talents by not providing him with the car that would allow him to contest for the title.

Instead, the Woking-based team seems to be slipping down in the order, and this season they might finish below the position they last year achieved in the championship. Hence, frustrations must be running high for the Brit.

On the other hand, teams with championship prospects would love to have a driver like Norris, even including Red Bull. This time, Norris claims he wouldn’t ignore such calls.

So here’s a shot at an order as we stand today, with the usual caveat it’s only testing and this is likely to be completely wrong. 1 Red Bull Racing

2 Ferrari

3 Aston Martin

4 Mercedes

5 Alpine

6 Alfa Romeo

7 Haas

8 Alpha Tauri

9 Williams

10 McLaren — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 26, 2023

Not so patient Lando Norris

The McLaren superstar realizes that, when he signed for McLaren, he signed with the condition that the legendary F1 team would require a considerable time before they start challenging for the title. That’s why he isn’t looking to go elsewhere.

But at the same time, he believes that he doesn’t have that much patience. If a team can shortcut his way to the ultimate success in the sport, he would be willing to change ship.

“I’m not the most patient man,” said Norris on his future in F1. Though, in all fairness, even McLaren wouldn’t expect him not to ponder over an offer that the majority can’t refuse, especially when they themselves haven’t shown enough promise since last year.

Not a top-four side

Seeing McLaren, nobody in the paddock was excited or envied the exhibition of the papaya team in Bahrain. Their team principal Andrea Stella admits they aren’t a top-four side right now. Hence, they will have to make improvements before the season starts rolling.

It would be a tough job for them to improve their performance level before May. This situation wouldn’t be pleasing for them, especially when Alpine are once again likely to finish above them in the order.

⚠️ | McLaren could struggle to reach Q3, says team principal Andrea Stella: “The midfield is very compact… If you don’t do a good enough job in setting up and maximising what you have, you may struggle to get out of Q1.” [https://t.co/5rflgz6HnA] — formularacers (@formularacers_) February 24, 2023

Whereas there is Aston Martin, which was considerably below them in 2022. And now, they will likely oust Mercedes from the P3 position in the order. Thus, seeing such projections, Norris would be open to grabbing better opportunities when the teams do the same.

At best, Norris would want to give McLaren time till 2024, as that is the timeline team boss Zak Brown has given in media when his side would be capable of vying for the championship. After that, when the F1 landscape would be totally different, he could leave the door.

