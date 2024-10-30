Charles Leclerc Splurges $1 Million on His Third Ferrari Supercar Bought in 2024

AUSTRALIAN F1 GRAND PRIX, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari during an interview in the drivers paddock at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne,

Like many F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc is a supercar enthusiast. In 2024 alone, he has purchased three Ferrari supercars, with his latest acquisition—the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale—costing a staggering $1 million.

Leclerc’s latest Ferrari arrived in Monaco, as noted by a user post on Reddit. F1 fans quickly recognized it as his, marked by his #16 branding.

The other Ferraris Leclerc purchased in 2024 include the Purosangue—Ferrari’s first SUV, priced at $400,000—and the exclusive Daytona SP3, valued at over $2 million.

Unlike previous models in Ferrari’s XX collection, the SF90 XX Stradale is the Italian company’s first road-legal car in this exclusive lineup. According to antwerp.ferraridealers.com, the SF90 XX Stradale offers the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any road car Ferrari has ever produced.

The website adds that it produces double the amount of downforce that the SF90 Stradale produces. Moreover, unlike the SF90 Stradale, the SF90 XX Stradale’s V8 – 90° – Twin turbo engine also produces 30 cvs more performance.

The SF90 XX is also a very quick car as it has a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/hr) and can increase its speed from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/hr) in just 2.3 seconds. While Leclerc will certainly enjoy the speed that the SF90 XX is likely to offer, fans have raised concerns multiple times in the past about his ability to drive on public roads.

Leclerc has embarrassed himself multiple times on public roads

Arguably one of the fastest drivers on a one-lap pace, Leclerc seems to struggle to put his cars back in his parking spot when he is done driving. Fans noticed the same last year when the Monegasque driver struggled to park his car within the boundaries of his designated spot.

What was perhaps even more surprising was when Leclerc crashed his Ferrari Purosangue in Monaco earlier this year. Although he was nonchalantly driving at an extremely low speed, he still ended up with a fender bender. Perhaps he suffered a lock-up?

The second incident is particularly shocking for a driver of Leclerc’s caliber as many would believe that judging the distance between two cars on a road should be bread and butter for him. But that clearly does not seem to be the case when he is driving on public roads.