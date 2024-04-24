“10/10”: First Look At Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in Ferrari Blue Wins Over F1 World

The Ferrari F1 team recently released their iconic one-time blue livery for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. Via their official X account, Ferrari released a video, featuring Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz getting introduced to the blue livery of Ferrari, which is called the Azzurro La Plata. On seeing their light blue shirts for the weekend, both Leclerc and Sainz were pleasantly surprised. Although the video Ferrari uploaded was only a teaser, it was enough to win the fans over.

Other than becoming familiar with their livery for the Miami GP weekend, Leclerc and Sainz were also made aware of the Azzurro La Plata terminology in the video. The chief designer along with the head of color of trim revealed that the Ferrari pit crew were all dressed in the same shade of blue back in the day.

They then also revealed how Enzo Ferrari was fond of the shade of blue because of its relaxing nature. The Ferrari team will now showcase this color livery at the Miami GP to honor their 70-year presence in the North American continent.

“The dark blue was representative for the North American racing teams,” said the head of color. However, this isn’t the first time the Italian outfit will wear its blue overalls in F1. They did so back in 1964 as well, according to Will Buxton.

The Briton then also revealed that it was a change made by force rather than choice on that occasion. Back then, the FIA refused to let the Ferrari 250 LM race and revoked its competitors’ licenses.

This pushed Enzo Ferrari to enter the last two rounds of the 1964 championship in their NART model. It was different from the LM in many aspects, especially the color. The NART was painted in blue and white as opposed to the traditional red. This was the first appearance of Ferrari’s blue livery in F1.

Fans rank the rare blue outfits donned by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz 10/10

Several fans have loved Ferrari’s latest blue outfits as they have given a rating of 10/10.

There is indeed a lot of anticipation among the fans as some can’t wait for the whole look reveal. Moreover, Charles Leclerc also ended the video by revealing that “more surprises” are yet to come.