Charles Leclerc Brothers: Who Are Lorenzo and Arthur Leclerc and What Do They Do?

Apart from Charles Leclerc, the late Herve Leclerc has two more sons. While the Ferrari driver is the most famous among them, he has two brothers named Lorenzo Leclerc and Arthur Leclerc.

However, not much is known about his brothers, especially Lorenzo Leclerc. But the racing world is quite accustomed to seeing the youngest brother, Arthur Leclerc.

The world knows the Leclerc family through the 25-year-old driver. After the Monegasque joined F1, he became the only driver from Monaco to take part in the pinnacle form of motorsport.

Leclerc joined the premium sport with Sauber [current Alfa Romeo] back in 2018. From there on, he has seen a sharp rise in his career. After coming to Ferrari in 2019, the Monegasque rose to the tip of his fame.

Coming into the team and beating four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel gave the perception of a future world champion in Leclerc. As the 25-year-old became distinguished, his family members started getting into the limelight.

In this article, we’ll talk about the Ferrari driver’s two brothers, who are relatively lesser known, but are an important part of his life and the entire family.

Lorenzo Leclerc

Lorenzo Leclerc is the eldest son of the late Herve Leclerc and his wife Pascale. He was born on November 7, 1996, in Monaco and is currently 26 years old.

Being the eldest of his two siblings, he chose a different path in his life. In a family where the father is a racing driver, and two younger brothers are racing drivers, he chose to go the unusual way.

After finishing high school, he went on to pursue graduation from the International University of Monaco. After acquiring Bachelor’s degree in Business and Administration, he went for a Master’s degree.

lorenzo leclerc the man you are pic.twitter.com/IMLCrnmY76 — marianna ☁️✨🤍 (@mengonismadking) March 20, 2023

Upon completing his Master’s degree from Reims Management School, he worked in Apex as their Managing Director. He worked there till August 2020 and joined Square Capital Monaco SAM the month after as their general manager.

Lorenzo Leclerc’s height is believed to be five feet nine inches and weighs around 154 pounds (70 kgs). His relationship status is unknown as of now since he manages a private lifestyle.

Arthur Leclerc

Following the path shown by his elder brother, Arthur Leclerc, is the next big thing in Monacan motorsport. He was born on October 14, 2000, and is currently 22 years old. He is the youngest son of Herve and Pascale Leclerc.

The youngest Leclerc’s journey in motorsport started with his Karting Racing Academy championship in 2014. From there, he moved to French F4 in 2018. After a decent stint in this category, he moved to Formula E.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Arthur Leclerc brings the session to an end after stopping on track#SaudiArabianGP #F2 pic.twitter.com/GMn01h3VC9 — Formula 2 (@Formula2) March 17, 2023

He joined the premium category in the 2017-18 season and was retained for the next 2018-19 season. However, his stint in the FE has come to an end in 2019-20 after Venturi Racing announced him as their test driver.

From FE, he moved to the ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2019. After spending a season in this category, he switched to the Formula Regional European Championship in 2020. After losing the championship for his last race mistake, the junior Leclerc finished the season with 343 points and six victories.

Leclerc tested for the F3 team Prema Racing in 2020 and joined the team in 2021 under the FIA Formula 3 Championship category. He stayed with the team till 2022 and gave out a formidable performance.

In 2023, the 22-year-old found himself promoted to Formula 2 amid heavy criticism. Charles Leclerc and his brother were criticized for using nepotism in the racing circuit.

Fans were of the opinion that the youngest Monegasque used the favor of the loyal Ferrari driver brother’s connection and got himself promoted to F2. However, keeping aside this, he started his F2 journey with DAMS and is currently pursuing his career in this category.