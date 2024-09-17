mobile app bar

Lando Norris Ditched Loyalty to Richard Mille for $152K Audemars Piguet Watch at Azerbaijan GP

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris Ditched Loyalty to Richard Mille for $152K Audemars Piguet Watch at Azerbaijan GP

Credits: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Besides the interviews and press conferences as part of Media Day duties on Thursday of an F1 weekend, F1 drivers often turn up with some bold fashion and luxury statements. And the Azerbaijan Grand Prix did not disappoint as many drivers including Lando Norris showed up on Thursday wearing some exquisite timepieces.

Norris is often seen sporting his Richard-Mille collection owing to McLaren’s long-standing partnership with the luxury watchmaker. However, the Azerbaijan GP saw a change in that trend as the Briton was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet timepiece on his way to the track as seen on his shared flight with Nico Hulkenberg and Max Verstappen as shared on Instagram by @insaneluxurylife.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

The model Norris was wearing is the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon which retails for $152,500. This design is housed in a light titanium case, measuring 41 mm in diameter and 10.7 mm thick, and a sandblasted slate grey dial, white gold hour markers, and a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

The watch also features a self-winding mechanism, ensuring accurate timekeeping besides offering a 65-hour power reserve and 50 meters of water resistance.

While Norris may have ditched his loyalties to Richard Mille for the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen on the other hand, did not as he was seen wearing a timepiece from Red Bull’s sponsor — TAG Heuer.

Verstappen sported a timepiece which was once part of Niki Lauda’s collection

The Dutchman was seen wearing the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph ‘Glassbox’ during the media day ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, priced at $21,500. It features a ‘John Player Special’ color scheme, small black sub-dials, and a shiny yellow gold-plated dial with vertical brush marks.

The design of this watch is inspired by the classic Heuer Carrera from the 1970s, a predecessor to this model. The original Carrera was promoted by TAG Heuer’s former CEO Jack Heuer by giving them to winning F1 drivers like Niki Lauda and Jacky Ickx.

The 2023 version of the Carrera worn by Verstappen has a unique ‘bowl-like flange’ and is powered by TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 chronograph movement, offering an impressive 80-hour power reserve.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these