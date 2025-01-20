Charles Leclerc to Miss Charity Football Game After Ferrari Summons Him Back to Maranello

December 21, 2024, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: CHARLES LECLERC (MON) of Scuderia Ferrari 16 during race day at the end of the F1 season during the 2024 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. | Credits- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

F1’s off-seasons have allowed Charles Leclerc to become a regular participant in an annual charity football match held in Monaco, for the Fight AIDS campaign. However, this year, the #16 driver has had to pull out of the event held in the Principality, due to his commitments to Ferrari in Maranello.

In a video posted on Monday, Leclerc explained, “Hello everyone, unfortunately, I won’t be able to be there for the Fight AIDS Cup 5th Edition this year. I will be sent back to Maranello to prepare for this new season of Formula 1.”

Leclerc was scheduled to take to the field of Stade Louis II—home of Ligue 1 soccer club AS Monaco—with the likes of Patrice Evra and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu on January 22nd.

However, it seems that Ferrari requires the services of the 27-year-old at Maranello due to an extensive testing schedule ahead of the 2025 season.

Charles’ message to his fight aids Cup team, explaining that he won’t take part in the football match due to being needed in Maranello pic.twitter.com/91Ze2mWAbN — Clara (@leclercsletters) January 20, 2025

Despite his absence, the 27-year-old has urged his fans to support the cause. Leclerc showed his support for the initiative and called on his fans to attend the match and contribute to the fight against AIDS.

“It is important for me to reiterate my support to the association and I really invite you all to come to the game to—of course—support the team but above all support this good cause,” he added.

Leclerc’s arrival to kick off busy off-season preparations for Ferrari

Back in Maranello, things have kicked off spectacularly for the iconic Italian team as Lewis Hamilton arrived for his first day as a Ferrari driver on Monday. Soon, the seven-time World Champion will also take to Ferrari’s private track for a testing session.

Hamilton is expected to drive the 2023-spec SF-23 on Wednesday, weather permitting. Leclerc is also expected to be present at Fiorano for the test. However, it is still unclear whether he will be stepping into the car as well.

Hamilton’s arrival will coincide with that of Leclerc, as the team also prepares for a second round of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in the coming weeks. It is understood that Scuderia has booked the circuit in Montmelo for four days, two of which will be used to give Hamilton additional mileage in Ferrari F1 machinery.

Leclerc is also expected to be very hands-on with this transition, as he will be required to help the Briton assimilate into the team. Moreover, there may also be some testing schedules arranged for the Monegasque himself as he gears up for a highly competitive 2025 season.