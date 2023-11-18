Charles Leclerc Wary of Declaring Las Vegas GP Pole as Singapore Opportunity Amidst Stark Difference in Conditions

Charles Leclerc beat Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen during the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to claim an outstanding pole position. Despite securing the best position to start the race, he ruled out having the advantage that his Ferrari teammate, Sainz, had in Singapore a few months ago.

Leclerc said to Motorsport Total as per Junaid Samodien, “In Singapore, you can drive 1.5 to two seconds slower in some places and the cars behind you still can’t pass. It’s different here, and pace will have a much more important role in the race.”

With this, he also added, “We have to do a good job, but so far we’ve looked pretty good – stronger than in other races. That’s what I’m saying“.

This was Leclerc’s fifth pole in 2023 and 23rd overall. The Monegasque will now hope to use his pole to claim the maximum points available, as Ferrari needs them after they have been handicapped due to Sainz’s penalty.

Ferrari is on the backfoot with Carlos Sainz’s penalty

Despite qualifying second, Carlos Sainz would start the Las Vegas Grand Prix all the way back in P12 due to his 10-place grid penalty. The Spaniard received this penalty after Ferrari replaced several components of his car.

However, it is pertinent to note that the damage the 29-year-old’s car suffered was due to no fault of his own or that of Ferrari. Sainz’s SF-23 ran over a water cover that damaged his car.

Following the unfortunate incident, Ferrari requested to have the components changed without a penalty, but the FIA denied the same by citing the rules. As a result, Sainz will have to take the penalty for taking a third energy store, one more than the permitted one.

Even Max Verstappen slammed the verdict as he said that the FIA’s stand on this was unfair. Now, with Sainz starting at the back, Charles Leclerc will want to convert this pole to a win to give Ferrari the maximum points he can.