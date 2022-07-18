Lewis Hamilton to smash another F1 record on French GP

After the 2022 French GP, Lewis Hamilton will join F1’s elite club GP of only 6 drivers to have 300 race starts to their name.

Lewis Hamilton is by far the most successful F1 driver in the history of the sport. In the 15 years, he has spent in the sport, Hamilton has added his name on top of most of F1’s record charts.

Hamilton has achieved the most F1 wins, podiums and pole positions by a driver. The Brit jointly holds the record for most F1 Championships – seven along with Micheal Schumacher.

He also rules the charts for most points by a driver, most wins with a single manufacturer, and many more impressive records. His records are so impressive, it’s unimaginable that a driver could break these.

Since his debut in 2007 with McLaren, he has managed to break records season after season. And in 2022 he will be entering an elite club of F1.

The 2022 French GP will mark the 300th Race start of the Briton. He will join Micheal Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Kimi Raikonnen and Rubens Barrichello.

Kimi tops the list with 349 starts. While Alonso and Barrichello have 344 and 322 starts each. Schumacher and Button are tied with 306 starts to their name.

Barrichello is the only driver on the list to have not won a Championship. The next driver after Hamilton, yet to make the list will be Sebastian Vettel. Vettel has 289 starts as on the 2022 Austrian GP.

Lewis also has the record of achieving one podium finish in every year he has raced. If he manages to win a Grand Prix in 2022 he will break another record. He will then be the only driver to have won at least one race in every season he has raced.

Will Lewis Hamilton win in 2022

Hamilton is a regular on the front row of the F1 grid. His dominance in the sport from 3014 to 2021 has been well documented.

In these years he won 6 Championships. While his team Mercedes won 8 consecutive Constructors championships. But with the new regulations introduced in 2022, their dominance has been threatened.

In the newer cars, Hamilton struggled with bouncing through the start of the F1 season. While Mercedes were lacking pace compared to the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull.

All grown up. 15 years since his first @F1 win, Lewis back on the #CanadianGP podium. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7PtW3xV9xE — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 21, 2022

But with a resurgence in the last couple of seasons, it seems like both Mercedes and Hamilton are picking up steam. Hamilton has finished on the podium on 3 consecutive races.

The former World Champion hopes to continue the momentum for as far as possible. While Mercedes has been working on newer upgrades improving their aerodynamics and downforce. And if the two forces combine, there is nothing to stop Lewis from winning in 2022.

