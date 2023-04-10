HomeSearch

Sergio Perez Reveals a Unique Proposition About Max Verstappen: “Definitely the Hardest…”

|Published 10/04/2023

Sergio Perez has recently opened up on Max Verstappen, who picked up two back-to-back world championships in the last two years. Perez said that the dominant Dutchman is the hardest driver to beat on track.

As per Racingnews365, the Mexican driver stated, “There is no doubt that there is no driver on such a form as there is Max.” He further shared, “So together with the team with the car, he’s definitely the hardest driver to beat.”

Verstappen is undoubtedly in the best form of his career. With 10 wins in the 2021 season, followed by a record-breaking 15 wins in 2022, the Dutch pilot has broken several records. Furthermore, two wins and a P2 from behind make it even clearer why the Mexican regards the 25-year-old as the hardest driver to beat.

The 33-year-old has driven for Sauber, McLaren, Force India, and Racing Point, where he was up against the likes of Jenson Button, Nico Hulkenberg, and Lance Stroll. But for him, Max Verstappen is the hardest one to beat, and rightfully so.

Perez slapped with a reality check

The Mexican pilot was slapped with a harsh reality check by Peter Windsor recently. The Australian journalist has mocked the Red Bull driver’s wish to win the championship in his YouTube video, where he discussed the 2023 Australian GP.

Apart from saying Lewis Hamilton was robbed of his eighth world championship, Windsor also claimed Perez is no. 2 to Verstappen on the team. Asking the former Racing Point driver to take “it cool,” he further stated, “You’re not Max Verstappen.”

Like every driver, Perez also has ambitions to win championships, as he opened up on this recently. And for the first time, he’s in a team and is comfortable with the car to give his ambition a chance.

Verstappen nominated as the Sportsman of the Year

The two-time world champion Max Verstappen has recently been nominated as the Sportsman of the Year. Laureus has nominated the Dutchman after he retained his championship last year with a dominant display.

The Dutchman won 15 out of 22 races last season and absolutely smashed the opposition. Notably, he also won the prestigious award in 2021.

The 25-year-old was accoladed with the award after pulling off a stunning move to beat Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and claim his first-ever title. With 10 wins and a championship, the world didn’t have a better person to name except him.

