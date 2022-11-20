Charles Leclerc was promised additional bonus on his $12 Million salary for beating Sergio Perez, reveals George Russell

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco is interviewed after he takes the second place during qualifying for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc started the last race of the 2022 season at the Yas Marina Circuit going against Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in a tight battle to secure the P2 position in the championship standings.

While Leclerc’s P2 finish would benefit both him and his team in securing the P2 in both drivers’ and constructors’ championships, Perez’s P2 finish is mostly to ensure a record P1-P2 finish for the Red Bull team.

Red Bull has already won both the Constructors’ and Drivers’ championship titles but Ferrari is still fighting Mercedes for P2 with only a 19-point bridge between them.

Charles Leclerc will receive a massive bonus if he beats Sergio Perez

Both Leclerc and Perez started the race with 290 points in their bags to secure the P2 in the standings. And as it happened, Leclerc finished ahead of his rival and took the P2 at the Yas Marina Circuit.

In doing so, he secured the runner position for the Italian giants in both championships.

However, aside from becoming the runner-up in the 2022 title battle, Leclerc is also promised an additional prize.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, Mercedes’ George Russell revealed on the camera that Leclerc had said that he has an additional bonus in contract on top of his $12 Million salary if he claims P2 in the championship standings.

Carlos Sainz ready to lend a hand to Leclerc

Speaking after the qualifying session, Sainz said that the team had been working on improving the pace of the Scuderia.

And heading into the final race of the season he is excited to be a part of the battle between Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, Leclerc can rely on his teammate to lend him a helping hand in the race. He said that if needed he would help the Monegasque in beating Perez for P2. Meanwhile, he will also focus on his own race and try to finish the season with a podium or on a high.

