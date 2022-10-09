Charles Leclerc watches Formula F4 GP Explorer held at the prestigious Le Mans Circuit alongside 1 Million fans on Twitch

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was in attendance enjoying the GP Explorer driven by 22 famous Internet celebrities participating in Le Mans Circuit

Championship competitor Charles Leclerc did take time out of his Japanese Grand Prix preparation to enjoy another kind of Grand Prix.

GP explorer organized by famous Youtuber Squeezie had 22 internet celebrities testing their driving skills. It surely had the Formula One essence as the drivers had F4 cars ready for them.

Squeezie took the virtual racing simulator to another level. Gone are the days of participants sitting in front of their racing sim and playing virtually. This actually took place on a professional race track.

The one-of-a-kind Formula F4 GP Explorer

With over 17.4 million subscribers on Youtube, Squeezie is a French content creator. He makes reaction videos along with collaborating with other celebrities from France.

On this special occasion, there were not one, not two but 22 personalities racing. They did not really just jump into the F4 cars without any training.

Instead, they had special training for 6 months prior to the race. Moreover, to keep it professional in accordance with the FIA regulations, all the drivers had the F4 cars as per their requirements.

All drivers trained 6 months in order to compete, and even Charles Leclerc was watching the stream from Japan

Charles Leclerc and over a million people enjoying GP Explorer

The race was at the prestigious Le Mans Circuit and was the first of a kind. There were nearly 40,000 attendees cheering for their favorite Youtuber.

CHARLES LECLERC LÉGENDE DU CLUB ! #GPExplorer

Moreover, there were over a million people enjoying the race on Twitch including Charles Leclerc. Sylvain Vilebrequin won the race and it was a very successful event for Squeezie.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc lost the world championship to Max Verstappen at the Suzuka circuit. Ferrari will be looking to bounce back next season with a fairly competitive car.

