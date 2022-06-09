F1

“Charles Leclerc with a $100 million Ferrari in central London”- Monegasque driver attending Ferrari launch event with several million dollar cars

"Charles Leclerc with a $100 million Ferrari in central London"- Monegasque driver attending Ferrari launch event with several million dollar cars
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"It was something I wasn’t proud of" - John Cena reveals which movie of his is he not proud of
Next Article
“You got your cocaine lines, your weed, and your women here and there”: Michael Jordan was given a rude awakening into the world of drugs as a Bulls rookie
F1 Latest News
"Charles Leclerc with a $100 million Ferrari in central London"- Monegasque driver attending Ferrari launch event with several million dollar cars
“Charles Leclerc with a $100 million Ferrari in central London”- Monegasque driver attending Ferrari launch event with several million dollar cars

Charles Leclerc attended a Ferrari launch event in London during which a $100 million dollar…