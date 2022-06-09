“Charles Leclerc with a $100 million Ferrari in central London”- Monegasque driver attending Ferrari launch event with several million dollar cars

Charles Leclerc attended a Ferrari launch event in London during which a $100 million dollar F1 car was on display in the streets.

Leclerc has been a part of Ferrari outfit for a very long time, having won the F2 Championship as their academy member. In 2018, he made his F1 debut, spending a year with Sauber before Ferrari decided to promote him to the main seat.

Today he is known for being one of the best drivers on the grid, and this season he finds himself in the midst of a Championship battle alongside Max Verstappen.

Back in 2019, the Monegasque was invited to London for the inauguration of a brand new H.R Owen Ferrari showroom. Team principal Mattia Binotto accompanied him for this event, which was a spectacle for fans of the Italian car manufacturer.

Ahead of it’s opening, Ferrari decided to engage in it’s promotion by displaying a variety of Ferrari cars all along the street and in the square and park adjacent to it. It featured hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cars!

Charles Leclerc Ferrari F1 car present in Central London streets

An actual Formula 1 car parked in the streets would be a sight to behold for any F1 fan. However, other than the SF90, there were plenty of other modern and vintage models around. British YouTuber TheTFJJ takes us on a tour along the street and square, showing the cars.

Right in front of the showroom was the 2019 24 hours of Le Mans winning Ferrari GTE Evo. There were other cars like the Ferrari F40 (worth over $7 million), a LaFerrari and an F12.

The video also shows the 750 Monza, which is an iconic race car. A 250 GTO owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason was also on display. The value of that car was around $50 million.

We see Leclerc appear at the end of the video in a Ferrari, for the promotional event. It was then that we got to see the SF90, a Formula 1 car parked right in front of the showroom as well. It truly was a spectacle for any Ferrari fan living in the city.

