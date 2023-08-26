Charles Leclerc Would Not Trade His Ferrari Seat for All the World Titles Won by Max Verstappen

Driving for his childhood dream team, Charles Leclerc has a rare passion for Ferrari. The Monegasque driver led the charge for the prancing horse last year when they posed a challenge for the world title before things went downhill for the Italian team. Having shown his abilities to be a serious contender for the driver’s world championship, the Ferrari driver told La Repubblica he would not trade his current seat for all the championships that Max Verstappen has won, as reported by Tami on Twitter.

The 25-year-old has always been open about his commitment to Ferrari. Leclerc has often faced questions about looking to switch teams with each passing season, but the driver has always shown his loyalty towards Ferrari while brushing off all rumors suggesting a potential team switch. Even though Red Bull is on course to win titles until 2026, Leclerc is still in favor of driving for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc not in favor of swapping his seat for Verstappen’s championships

In an interview with La Repubblica, Leclerc faced a question about Verstappen. The duo have known each other since their childhood days. Verstappen is already a two-time world champion, with a third title just a few race wins away. Leclerc took the time to address whether or not he drew comparisons with him and if we would swap his Ferrari seat for a world championship.

“I would never change with him. In the sense that being a Ferrari driver has always been my dream and becoming world champion with Ferrari is my goal.”

Leclerc’s loyalty is not an emotion that has gone unnoticed. The team has shown immense faith in him and seems to be looking forward to a long-standing partnership with the 25-year-old driver.

Ferrari keen on keeping Leclerc on their side for the long run

With the onset of the 2024 season, Leclerc will head into his final year of contract with Ferrari. Given he has been the more consistent of the two Ferrari drivers over the last two seasons, both parties will be looking to iron out a contract extension as soon as possible.

Reports suggest Ferrari are willing to offer a 5-year contract extension to Leclerc worth $198,500,000. Not only will the alleged contract keep Leclerc at Ferrari, but it will also see the Monegasque driver’s services be utilized by the team come the Le Mans. No matter what happens, Charles Leclerc insists he wants to win the driver’s world championship while sporting the Ferrari colors.