F1

“The fastest car on the track will be prioritized”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

"The fastest car on the track will be prioritized"- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
"Kobe Bryant is testing you while LeBron James is very encouraging": Jordan Clarkson reveals experience of being teammates with the two icons
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The fastest car on the track will be prioritized"- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto
“The fastest car on the track will be prioritized”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels that it’s not the correct time to issue team…