“The fastest car on the track will be prioritized”- Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will not be given team orders by Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto feels that it’s not the correct time to issue team orders to Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc has had a season of highs and lows up until now. The 24-year old started the year off on a very positive note, and was comfortably ahead of Max Verstappen in the early stages. However, a series of poor strategy calls and mechanical failures saw him give up that lead.

Sainz on the other hand spent a large part of this season struggling. The Spaniard had to retire in four races this year, out of which three were due to mechanical problems. In spite of that, he bounced back to win his first F1 race ever earlier this month in Silverstone.

The Tifosi has been divided over whether Ferrari should prioritize Leclerc over Sainz. Majority of the fans feel that the former has a better chance at winning the Title, so the Scuderia should focus on him. Binotto meanwhile insists that the thought of issuing team orders has not crossed their mind.

Also read: Ferrari threatened to leave Formula 1 by building their own Ferrari 637 IndyCar

Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz may be given priority later this season

Leclerc is 38 points behind Verstappen whereas Sainz is 75. In spite of this difference, Binotto feels that it’s not time to focus on having a number one driver yet. The Maranello based outfit’s main focus lies on maximizing the team’s points.

Plenty of Ferrari fans also feel that if they don’t make Leclerc their main focus, the team will lose out on both Championships. Binotto does not think that’s true.

Ferrari team orders:

🎙️ “We are free to fight, free to fight…” pic.twitter.com/991jj7ORYP — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 3, 2022

“We believe by doing so, certainly at this time of the championship, it is the best thing we can do,” he said. “If, later in the championship, there will be one of the two drivers that got most of the opportunities, certainly we may try to give him full priority. But it’s not the situation right now.”

“First, what we are trying to do each single race is [to] try to maximize the team points,” he added. “Obviously, there are two championships, the Constructors’ and the Drivers.”

“By maximizing the team points, I’m pretty sure we are as well maximizing the drivers’ opportunity by taking points from the opponents.”

Also read: When $25 Million worth F1 driver met Sebastian Vettel for the first time