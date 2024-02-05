Charles Leclerc’s $1,000 Sneaker Flaunt on Golf Course Bothers Rickie Fowler’s Mate Lando Norris

Rickie Fowler’s mate, Lando Norris, recently called out Charles Leclerc after he spotted the Monegasque flaunt his $1,000 Dior sneakers on a golf course. The color of Leclerc’s shoes were a mixture of white and black and had transparent paneling. Moreover, the shoes also have a microfiber lining that helps in cleaning.

Speaking of his golf outing, Leclerc said that some of his shots were good while others were very bad. However, for Norris, all that mattered were the shoes the Ferrari driver wore. The Briton replied to Charles Leclerc’s post and wrote, “Diors on the golf course. Oh dear oh dear oh dear“.

Since Norris has an avid interest in golf, it perhaps bothered him to see the way Leclerc dressed up for the sport. While Norris is not a professional golfer, he definitely does take part in the activity far more than most other drivers. The highlight moment for Norris came when he partnered American golfer Rickie Fowler at the Netflix Cup last year.

Lando Norris and several other F1 drivers competed for the Netflix Cup

Netflix announced an interesting crossover last year between the sports of F1 and golf. They introduced a competition called the Netflix Cup that they streamed live exclusively via their OTT app. For this competition, several F1 drivers teamed up with professional golfers to compete for the trophy.

Lando Norris partnered with Rickie Fowler, Carlos Sainz partnered with Justin Thomas, Pierre Gasly teamed up with Collin Morikawa, while Alex Albon teamed up with Max Homa. Despite being the boyfriend of a professional golfer, Albon had a miserable outing during the Netflix Cup.

The Thai driver once embarrassingly also tripped while attempting a shot. Meanwhile, Norris also did not have a good outing during the Netflix Cup as he seemed out of touch. The competition was eventually won by Sainz and Fowler, who defeated the duo of Gasly and Morikawa in the finals.

While the level of the competition was not of the highest level, the highlight perhaps came during the trophy celebration. An excited Sainz mistakenly dropped the trophy while rejoicing in his moment of victory.