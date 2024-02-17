Charles Leclerc’s Music Collab Wish With Lewis Hamilton Can Come True With Latter Moving to Ferrari Next Year

Charles Leclerc kickstarted his music career with a single title, ‘AUS23 (1:1)’, in April of last year. As soon as his single dropped on streaming platforms, fans urged him to collaborate with Lewis Hamilton. Recently, soon after the Monegasque released a four-song EP with Sofiane Pamart, fans started revisiting the requests for a collaboration between Leclerc and Hamilton.

Advertisement

Even last year, the Ferrari driver revealed that he would like to collaborate with the Briton. Now, that they will become teammates in 2025 with Hamilton moving to Ferrari, this epic crossover could become a reality.

Leclerc was quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “I know that Lewis Hamilton can sing, so it would be cool if I play the piano and he sings. We need to organize this. I’ve already talked to him about it.” While Hamilton has not officially responded to Leclerc’s desire to collaborate with him on music, this avenue seems like a lost opportunity in many ways.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bliss_n16/status/1758584347656134923?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The two have different interests. Hamilton is more interested in R&B and hip-hop (as evidenced by his one-off feature on Christina Aguilera’s ‘Pipe’ as XNDA).

On the other hand, Leclerc is more interested in Jazz and Classical music. However, it is pertinent to note that their different taste in music is not the only reason why fans may never get to see a collaboration between the two.

Lewis Hamilton is not keen on following his musical passion just yet

As it turns out, Lewis Hamilton isn’t the biggest fan of his own talents. The 39-year-old has revealed that he is very insecure and shy when it comes to his talents behind a mic. Hence, even when he collaborated with Christina Aguilera, he did so under a pseudonym – XNDA.

But when the song was released, it became a favorite amongst F1 fans. The fans instantly recognized Hamilton’s voice and the real identity of XNDA came to light from that point on.

Advertisement

While the song was released in 2018, Hamilton only confessed his role in the song in a social media post in 2020. Revered F1 journalist Luke Smith was the one to post the screenshots on X to confirm that Hamilton had not spoken up because of “insecurities, fear, overthinking.”