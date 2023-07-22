Christian Horner Admits Red Bull Was at Fault for Not Optimizing Sergio Perez’s Qualifying Result in Hungary

Sergio Perez had a sigh of relief when, after five races, he managed to step into the Q3 with Red Bull. Yet, still, not a result to be proud of as he secures the P9 start for Sunday. However, Christian Horner chimes in to admit that it was the team’s fault for not optimizing the Mexican’s result.

It was a bit different outing for Red Bull in Hungary. The undefeated RB19 finally got displaced from the pole position for the first time since Miami Grand Prix, even though Red Bull brought upgrades to it. Yet, Perez managed to show some pace in the first two rounds.

But, he could have done more, even though the Mexican looked quite less aggressive on the track, as Horner admits that Perez was sent a sniff early to get his starting position this week.

Christian Horner admits the mistake

During the post-race show, Horner was asked about Perez’s Q3 performance. While the Briton was glad to see Perez back in the last round of the quality, he admitted that the team failed him to have a better result, as the Mexican finished almost half a second behind pole holder Lewis Hamilton.

“Maybe a sniff early,” said Horner when Sam Collins asked whether Red Bull sent Perez a bit early in Q3. “I mean sector 1, he left it on the table. But first of all great to see him in Q3. That psychologically will do him a lot good.”

Horner further adds that Perez is likely to have a better race tomorrow as he claims the Red Bull will likely have a better race pace. So, maybe a few overtakes here, and there can land him a top-five position. Though, there is a big obstacle.

Hungaroring could limit Sergio Perez

The biggest issue with Hungaroring is that it has a track where overtaking is a bit tough. It’s generally referred to as Monaco without the barriers. Therefore, with a tightly-knitted midfield in front of Perez, it could be difficult for the Mexican race driver to have the desired result. A podium position is definitely unlikely.

Moreover, it’s also unknown how the new upgrades would serve RB19 on Sunday. So. it is highly probable that Perez could have a result like Silverstone.

Nevertheless, Perez has often shown that he is better in race than during qualifying. So, not all over for him this weekend, as he has the potential to make a tough climb upwards.