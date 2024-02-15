“Fernando Alonso to Mercedes”: Oscar Piastri Makes Bold 2024 Prediction Amidst Approaching Mighty Silly Season

McLaren has launched its 2024 challenger, the MCL38, and their drivers took it out for a run at Silverstone on Wednesday. Soon after, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri sat down for an interview with F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto. In the closing stages of the talk, Barretto asked the drivers what their biggest “bold predictions” for the upcoming season were.

Norris, after a long pause, pulled himself out of the question. He admitted that he had some expectations from himself and the team, but had stopped making predictions. Piastri, who was waiting for his turn, pounced on the chance. He replied, “My bold prediction? Fernando Alonso to Mercedes.”

Alonso became an instant favorite for the move after Lewis Hamilton announced his 2025 move to Ferrari. The Briton’s announcement started a ripple effect that has already kick-started the 2024 silly season.

The Spaniard will run out of his current contract with Aston Martin at the end of the 2024 season. Therefore, the timing couldn’t fit any better. Moreover, Alonso is the driver who can bring in the years of experience that Mercedes will miss after Hamilton’s departure.

Alonso, despite his newfound love with Aston Martin, isn’t averse to the idea of joining the Silver Arrows either. The two-time champion responded to the reports linking him to Mercedes in a recent interview.

Speaking with BBC, Alonso admitted his first priority would be to sign an extension with his current team. However, if they fail to reach an agreement, he will not shy away from looking for opportunities elsewhere.

The make-or-break factors for Fernando Alonso to Mercedes move

Being a seasoned campaigner, Fernando Alonso will take his time before reaching any decision. He may have found a team at Aston Martin that values him highly but he isn’t getting any younger and knows it too well. Therefore, he will gauge the team’s progress closely in the upcoming season before deciding on the extension.

Meanwhile, Mercedes has shown its commitment to excel with a revamped car for the 2024 season. The philosophy has taken a complete turn, most noticeably, in terms of side pod intakes and front wing designs. Now only time will tell if their new design helps improve performance.

But is Fernando Alonso the only option available at the Silver Arrows’ disposal? The Brackley outfit also has Kimi Antonelli, who is ready to take on the F2 challenge in 2024 and make an impression for a potential F1 debut in 2025. That is not it, as they also have the option of signing proven young talent like Esteban Ocon and Mick Schumacher.

All three drivers will make for a long-term arrangement owing to their younger age. But if Mercedes is only looking for a temporary solution, Alonso could turn out to be the safest bet after all.