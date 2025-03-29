Max Verstappen Could Become the First Reigning World Champion to Receive a Race Ban

Reigning champion Max Verstappen entered the 2025 season with several experts suggesting that he will find it incredibly difficult to retain his title this year. Despite the struggles for Red Bull with the RB21, the Dutchman has kept himself in the title conversation as he is just eight points behind leader Lando Norris.

While Verstappen definitely has the skillset to keep himself in contention for the championship even with a car that is difficult to drive, he needs to be careful about the way he races. Any mistakes from him and he could become the first reigning champion to receive a race ban.

Per the F1’s regulations, any driver who accumulates 12 penalty points over a 12-month period on their superlicense will receive a one-race ban. Currently, Verstappen has eight penalty points on his super license — the highest on the grid.

And considering he has an aggressive driving style, he could very well get four more points. What is worse is that rarely any F1 drivers have received a race ban.

Out of the 781 drivers who have competed in F1 over its 75-year-old history, only nine drivers have been handed a race ban. While the penalty points situation is a looming threat to Verstappen, the Dutchman might also receive a race ban for another reason.

Verstappen can also receive a race ban for excessive swearing

In the build-up to the 2025 racing season, the FIA introduced a new guideline for stewards imposing penalties. Per their latest guidelines, there will be a crackdown on swearing, and any driver who goes against the rules will face severe punishment, which can go as far as a race ban.

These new rules are applicable across all FIA-sanctioned competitions, with F1 being the one where the ramifications are the most severe. The first offense will see a driver slapped with a monetary penalty, and any subsequent offense will also see a suspended one-month ban. A third offense will see a one-month ban and a deduction of points.

Verstappen is most likely to fall victim to this new rule after already having been sanctioned by the FIA for swearing at the 2024 Singapore GP weekend. That said, despite the looming threat of a race ban, Verstappen is still very vocal about how he feels regarding the FIA’s diktat.

“I think you need to use a bit of common sense and, besides that, I prefer that we actually focus on other topics – to try and improve safety, try and improve the overall performance of Formula 1 cars – instead of actually having to focus on all these kinds of things. It’s a bit unnecessary, I think,” he said as per Sky Sports F1.