Christian Horner Advices FIA Not to Interfere With Rules If They Wish to See Enhancement in Competition

Red Bull has been on an unparalleled level of dominance throughout the 2023 season. Seeing their performances, the FIA has been thinking about changing the rules to enhance the level of competition further. However, while in conversation with ESPN’s Unlapped Podcast, Christian Horner advised FIA to not interfere with the rules in hopes of seeing better competition in the coming seasons.

Advertisement

So far, the latest regulations have heavily favored the Austrian outfit as they continue to outclass every other team on the grid. Red Bull remains undefeated this season, giving way to questions being asked about the effectiveness of the sport’s current rules.

However, Horner believes the regulations aren’t the problem, especially after seeing the competition amongst the mid-table teams this season. He believes that in time, the rest of the grid will also be able to improve the way they did.

Advertisement

Christian Horner is not in favor of FIA interfering with the current rules

While talking to the panel on the ESPN podcast, Horner faced a question about how close the competition was among the teams in the middle of the table and whether they were a cause for concern for his team. The Briton said his team faces a new challenge every week, and with stability in the rules, the challenge will only increase.

“With stability in the rules, there will always be convergence. If you want closer racing, just leave the rules alone, and you will always find the teams, you know, they will converge, and the cars will converge. So I expect next year to be a whole different kettle of fish to this year.”

Horner is hopeful of facing a new challenge next year, with multiple teams improving rapidly this season.

A new season and possibly a new challenge for Red Bull

As dominant as 2023 has been for Red Bull, it has also been equally competitive for a multitude of teams vying to be the second best. Apart from Red Bull, five different teams have featured on the podium in the 12 races so far. The teams ranking from second to fifth have a gap of only 144 points, with plenty of racing still to come.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GridRivals/status/1690780289520267264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

With such close competition right below his team, Horner is on guard and believes they aren’t safe for too long. As such, they would plan to try and win all of the remaining races, becoming the first team ever to win all the Grands Prix in one season.