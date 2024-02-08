Christian Horner Resignation: Will Red Bull Boss Be Present for RB20 Launch

Earlier this week, news was out that Red Bull boss, Christian Horner was under investigation by the racing team’s HQ. This investigation was triggered after the 50-year-old was allegedly accused of ‘inappropriate behavior’ against an employee within the organization. As of today, that particular investigation, to be carried out by an independent, and external barrister, is still underway. Naturally, the speculation remains about the ramifications of this on the Red Bull livery launch. As RBR reveals the RB20 on February 15th, Horner’s presence will depend on the investigation’s progress and outcome.

Conflicting reports have been emerging from various media outlets about the specifics of the allegations leveled at Horner. The German publication, BILD initially reported that Horner allegedly sent inappropriate photos causing “cross-border behavior” with an employee.

However, AP then came out with a report stating that the investigation was focused on Horner’s alleged ‘aggressive‘ management style instead.

With uncertainty surrounding Horner’s future with the team, his presence at the livery launch event is currently a question mark, too. Red Bull will be the last team to reveal their 2024 challenger – the RB20 on the 15th of February.

When will the results of Horner’s Red Bull investigation come out?

Christian Horner will be facing an internal hearing on Friday. Consequently, as per Motorsport.com, the results of the investigation and the subsequent hearing will be out by this Friday. It is being said that the team want to resolve the issue and get a decision out as soon as possible given the launch date for the RB20.

That being said, as long as the investigation is due, the presumption of innocence is in the favor of the British team principal. Naturally, until proven guilty, the 50-year-old will keep assuming charge of the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Needless to say, however, if the Bulls find him guilty on Friday, there is a pretty good chance of Horner not making it to the launch event nor the paddock for pre-season testing and the season opener.

Is Christian Horner at risk of getting the axe by the Bulls?

The allegations have been touted as ‘serious‘ by the team itself, per Fox Sports. Hence, the investigation. There is no doubt that if the results of the investigation are not in Horner’s favor, then, the Red Bull boss could lose his job.

Rumors also suggest that Horner has lost the support of the upper echelons of the Red Bull hierarchy. He has also been advised to amicably step down from his role. This is a suggestion that the Briton has vehemently refused.

As far as the allegations are concerned, The Guardian quoted Horner as saying, “I completely deny these claims.”