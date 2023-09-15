Christian Horner Believes “F1 and Ferrari Walk Hand in Hand” But Max Verstappen’s Domination Has Changed the Perspective of F1 Fans

Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the biggest sides in F1 because of the legacy that they have had. The Prancing Horse have not only won the most championships (16) but have also been in the sport for the longest time. However, despite their legacy, they have failed to win a title since 2008. Since it has been so long since Ferrari dominated F1, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently explained to Corriere della Sera about why the sport needs the Italian outfit to be at their best. Even though the Briton believes that Ferrari and F1 go hand in hand, he believes that Max Verstappen’s recent domination has changed the perspective among fans.

As for Ferrari, their most dominant period came during the early 2000s with Michael Schumacher. The partnership not only helped the German win five consecutive Constructors’ Championships for the team but also five consecutive Drivers’ titles from 2000 to 2004.

Horner explains how Verstappen’s domination has changed F1 fans’ perspective

Max Verstappen has indeed been on a historic run, as he has already won two world championships and is cruising toward his third this season. Moreover, the Dutchman has already registered 47 wins to his name and has won the last 10 races in a row, something that no driver has achieved in the sport previously.

Since the Red Bull driver has been so dominant, Christian Horner believes that fans now associate more with drivers as compared to teams. It is for this reason that he believes that the 25-year-old‘s recent domination has changed the perspective among fans.

However, Horner did admit that it is very important for F1 to have a competitive Ferrari team. “It is important that it (Ferrari) is competitive. F1 and Ferrari walk hand in hand. It’s always great to fight against Ferrari, against its prestige, against its history,” explained the 49-year-old.

Even though Ferrari is arguably one of the most historic teams, they, too, have not achieved the kind of success that Red Bull is currently accomplishing this season. Horner previously opened up on how he has helped the Milton Keynes outfit accomplish so much success in such a short period of time despite not being a recognized outfit in the sport.

Christian Horner explains why he has been so successful

Christian Horner recently opened up in an interview that the predominant reason for his success has been the stability at Red Bull. He gave the example of legendary football managers such as Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger to explain his point.

“I think one of our (Red Bull) biggest assets and strengths here has been stability for them. If you look at any sporting team, stability always plays a key role, whether it’s Alex Ferguson at Manchester United or Arsene Wenger or across other sports as well,” explained Horner in an interview with planetf1.com.

The 49-year-old believes that the same has helped the Milton Keynes outfit tremendously to achieve success despite being an underdog in the field. Horner stated that they have achieved the unthinkable, as no one would have even imagined that an energy drink manufacturer would achieve so much success in a sport where they have no history.