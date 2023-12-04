Sebastian Vettel Expresses His Happiness Over Mick Schumacher Getting Back to Active Duty as a Racing Driver

After failing to secure a seat in F1 for 2024, Mick Schumacher is heading towards smoother waters after landing a drive in the World Endurance Championship. Hearing this, former F1 champion Sebastian Vettel couldn’t help but express his happiness for his countryman.

Advertisement

In 2024, Schumacher will be driving for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship (WEC). The 24-year-old will keep his role as Mercedes’ reserve driver for the 2024 season but will also be part of Alpine’s bigger plans for their HyperCar program.

Vettel being Mick’s mentor and role model was vocal and unhappy after his Haas exit. Thus, it will be satisfying for the four-time champion to see the German prodigy getting back to doing what he does best, as quoted by Clubs1.bg.

Advertisement

“I think it’s very good for Mick that he’s going to continue his career, that he’s going to get back behind the wheel of a racing car and take part in races.”

Speaking about the Alpine WEC car, Schumacher said the car certainly feels heavier to him, and the structure makes him feel a little claustrophobic. Not being able to see his tires or feel the wind in his face is a tough challenge for Schumacher, but the 2020 F2 champion is ready to tackle it.

In 2021 and 2022, Schumacher drove for Haas alongside Nikita Mazepin and Kevin Magnussen, respectively. However, the driver and the team parted ways following the two-year contract coming to an end. Mercedes swept in to sign the 24-year-old as their reserve driver for the 2023 season, with McLaren also giving him some testing mileage.

Mick Schumacher happy to be taking a step forward in his career

After a year of not racing competitively, Schumacher knows he will have to work hard to get good results in WEC. However, this also provides him a chance to improve his skills, which he is keen on doing.

Advertisement

He mentioned that he’s learned a lot with Mercedes. The German believes he has “taken a step forward” in his career following the decision to drive in the WEC for Alpine.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/24hoursoflemans/status/1729146960555246010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff holds the 24-year-old in high regard. Wolff once mentioned how the other teams were missing out on a massive advantage after letting go of Schumacher.

Having an experienced driver serving as the team’s sim driver, the Silver Arrows believe they had a “massive advantage” over the rest of the field. Mick’s sim work may also be a reason behind Mercedes securing P2 in the constructors’ championship despite a subpar W14.