Christian Horner Calls for ‘Man-to-Man’ Talks Between Max Verstappen and George Russell

Max Verstappen and George Russell have had an intense verbal tussle that stemmed from an alleged impeding incident at the Qatar GP last weekend. Since then, their disagreement has transcended into a battle of personal attacks and jibes at the Abu Dhabi GP weekend. While both drivers are unwilling to yield, Red Bull boss Christian Horner has suggested that they should have a “man-to-man” talk to sort out their differences.

“With all these things, rather than doing it through the media or through you guys, just go and have a conversation. Talk about it man to man, face to face. You know if you got something to say, say it, and rather than he said, she said, (it’s) far better to address it that way,” Horner said to Sky Sports F1.

Russell has taken Verstappen’s comments quite seriously after the Dutchman called him out for being “two-faced” post the Qatar GP. The Mercedes driver called for an exclusive press conference alongside his team boss Toto Wolff to make some stern comments against the defending world champion.

Russell deemed Verstappen a “bully” and how it is necessary that someone needs to take a stand against him. The Red Bull driver hit back at him, saying that Russell insinuates things that often don’t make sense. In this manner, the charade of bitter jabs between the two drivers has carried on throughout the Abu Dhabi GP weekend.

Amid the drivers’ tussle, Wolff also addressed Horner’s comments from last week that deemed Russell’s behavior as hysterical. The Mercedes boss called out his Red Bull counterpart as a “yapping little terrier” and that he didn’t have any right to call out his driver’s behavior in that manner.

Horner responds to Wolff’s “terrier” jibe

Horner has been tussling with Wolff for a long time as Mercedes and Red Bull have been arch-rivals in F1 over the past decade or so. This time around, though, he did not go as aggressive as Wolff did.

“I love terriers, I think they are great dogs! I’ve had four. To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing? They are not afraid to have a go at the bigger dogs. I’d rather be called a terrier than a wolf [referencing Toto Wolff’s surname], maybe…,” Horner said.

It would be interesting to see whether Wolff responds to Horner’s subtle jab. Nevertheless, Verstappen and Russell may keep their intense verbal battle going until they have their minds cooled off during the winter break.