Despite Appearing in David Beckham’s $20,000,000 Netflix Docuseries, Geri Halliwell Snubbed Its Premiere to Promote Her Personal Venture

David Beckham’s $20,000,000 Netflix docuseries features a host of star personalities including the likes of Spice Girls members Mel C and Geri Halliwell due to their obvious connections with Victoria Beckham. However, as reported by The Mirror, despite a cameo in the series, Halliwell snubbed the premiere of the documentary to promote her own venture.

The latest docuseries on the British soccer player has been at the center of a huge amount of attention as it explores the rise and fall of Beckham’s career. There has also been an added emphasis on documenting the relationship and marriage between Beckham and his former Spice Girl wife Victoria Beckham.

As for Geri Halliwell, it has been part of a recent boost in her acting portfolio as the Ginger Spice Girl is slowly starting to set foot in the entertainment industry once again. She does so by making a special appearance on Gran Turismo. However, this time, Halliwell had her priorities sorted out, and Beckham’s premiere wasn’t at the top of the list.

Geri Halliwell prioritized the promotion of her book over David Beckham’s premiere

The premiere for the documentary series was held in London a week ago, and while husband Christian Horner and their 17-year-old daughter Bluebell Madonna were amongst the plethora of stars attending the event, Geri Halliwell was nowhere to be seen. The British singer was instead pictured in New York promoting her newest venture, a children’s book.

As per The Mirror, Halliwell was spotted wearing a signature white gown while promoting her new book- Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen, in the United States. She posed with various iconic landmarks around the city and also made appearances on ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘The Tonight Show’.

The Spice Girl has been a regular feature on Drive to Survive

One of the main reasons why Halliwell prioritized focusing on her author persona and missed out on the premiere might be the fact that Beckham is not the first Netflix docuseries that Halliwell has starred in. She has been a part of the hit series Drive to Survive and has made quite a few appearances in the same.

Christian Horner has been one of the stars of the series that lets the fans have a sneak peek behind the scenes in the world of F1. And being Horner’s wife, she made several appearances throughout the show, since its premiere in 2019.

With Drive To Survive set to release more seasons after it’s immense success, Geri Halliwell will surely make many more appearances on Netflix.