Christian Horner Can Be Replaced by Sebastian Vettel’s Predecessor at Red Bull

The turmoil surrounding Red Bull Racing continues as the investigation against team principal Christian Horner is not over yet. There is still a possibility that Red Bull GmbH may sack Horner if he is found guilty of “inappropriate behavior“. In case the Austrian multinational company does make such a decision, then Sebastian Vettel’s predecessor, David Coulthard, could replace Horner, as per a German report.

Amid the shocking allegations against Horner, Auto Motor und Sport put out a report that reveals the various individuals that can replace the 50-year-old if Red Bull GmbH does end up sacking him. As per the report, “If there is an internal solution, team manager Jonathan Wheatley could take the helm. Brand ambassador David Coulthard would also be an alternative”.

Although Coulthard may not have achieved the kind of success that Vettel achieved with Red Bull Racing, the Scottish driver was yet one of the most prominent figures of the team. After racing for McLaren for nine years, Coulthard joined Red Bull Racing in their formative years, building the foundation before Vettel replaced him in 2009.

He competed in four full seasons for the Milton Keynes-based outfit and clinched two podiums with them, including the team’s first at the 2006 Monaco Grand Prix. While Coulthard was arguably a part of one of Red Bull Racing’s most cherished memories, it is pertinent to note that he does not have any significant leadership experience.

When it comes to leadership, Red Bull Racing just cannot look past Horner. The 50-year-old has led the side from their very first season in 2005. Since he is such a key figure, the team have not taken any decision to sideline him. They just await for Red Bull GmbH’s investigation to conclude and for a decision to come from the parent company.

Christian Horner has denied allegations of “inappropriate behavior” altogether

Christian Horner has made his stance clear on the allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by denying any wrongdoing. In a recent interview with Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, Horner revealed that he is just waiting for the investigation to conclude, one that he labeled as a mere “distraction” for his side.

Although Horner may have denied the allegations, F1 seems to be growing increasingly impatient. They recently released a statement, urging Red Bull GmbH to conclude their investigation as soon as possible.

Since the nature of the allegations is so serious, F1 perhaps does not want to begin the 2024 season and have a team principal who is still under investigation. What makes matters worse is that there have constantly been all kinds of reports that add to further speculations about why is Red Bull GmbH finding it so difficult to make a decision.

For example, as per a report from the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Horner’s lawyers shockingly attempted to reach a settlement with the female employee following her allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against the Briton. The report adds that Horner’s lawyers attempted to pay the employee $820,000 in compensation.

However, despite such allegations, Horner was present for Red Bull’s RB20 launch. For him and the rest of his team, it seemed business as usual. The Red Bull Racing team simply ignored the background chatter and had a successful launch.