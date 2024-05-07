“Happy 80th Birthday”: Days Before Mother’s Day, Tom Brady Shares Touching Tribute for His Father

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to his father. Known for his strong family values, the former NFL star never misses a chance to express his gratitude to his parents for their unwavering love and support throughout his life and career.

He poured his heart out for his dad, Tom Brady Sr., who just turned 80 on May 6th, even hailing him as the ultimate role model. Celebrating the big day surrounded by family, TB12 shared two sweet snaps: one capturing their golfing escapades and another showing off some quality family time. He wrapped up the post with a beautiful caption.

“Happy 80th birthday to the greatest dad in the world.” Tom penned. “I’m so grateful your guidance and unconditional love all these years and I love being able to celebrate with you and our family today. Time together is the greatest gift of all, and I’m so happy we get to spend so much together. Love you so much.”

It’s worth noting that Brady’s admiration for his father isn’t anything new; he’s openly called him his hero in a 2020 interview with WEEI, expressing a desire to pass on his values to his own kids as they grow up.

All About Tom Brady’s Parents: Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr.

Tom Brady’s tight-knit bond with his parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr. is no secret. The legendary quarterback has never held back in praising their unwavering support throughout his journey to the top. Family is everything to Tom; he even hung up his cleats back in 2022 to spend more quality time with his now ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their three children.

Tom Sr. and Galynn are living proof that true love stands the test of time. After tying the knot in 1969, they recently marked their 55th wedding anniversary. More so, they’ve stayed rooted in their San Mateo home, the same place where they raised Tom and his siblings, Nancy, Julie, and Maureen. It’s pretty surreal to think that they still live where Tom Brady attended high school, just down the road!

Meanwhile, Galynn’s story is a testament to resilience and strength. Originally from Browerville, Minnesota, she spread her wings and soared to California for a gig as a flight attendant with TWA. Those Minnesota summers must have been cherished memories for Tom and his sisters.

However, life threw a curveball when Galynn was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. Despite missing out on cheering for her son during his Patriots games, she tackled her treatment with unwavering courage for a year until she was deemed cancer-free in 2017.

Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn are soaking up every moment of family bliss. With Tom and their daughters dropping by, their home is filled with warmth and shared memories. And guess what adds extra sparkle to their days? Being grandparents to not just one or two, but a delightful brood of 10 grandchildren!

It’s a stage of life filled with love, laughter, and endless blessings. Undoubtedly, in a few days, Brady and the family will reunite to celebrate Mother’s Day (12th May) together.