“No.1 Bullshit”: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Favorite Real Madrid Entering UEFA Final Sparks Hilariously Rant From Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is a big soccer fan. The former UFC champion recently tuned in to watch the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. In the dying minutes of the game, there was a controversial call that allowed RM to advance to the final. This led to DC going on an epic rant about offside.

Daniel Cormier, along with Bayern Munich fans seemed frustrated at the decision. He called out Khabib Nurmagomedov on X since the Dagestani fighter is a Real Madrid supporter.

“That was a bullshit offsides call! They wanted Real Madrid to win. That was nonsense @TeamKhabib no.1 bullshit #championsleague”

If you are confused, here’s some context.

So, during the last minute of the game, there was an offside call by the linesman. After the whistle for offside blew, Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt ended up kicking one into the net, only to realize that the referee had made the wrong call.

And since the flag had been raised before de Ligt put it in the back of the net, VAR couldn’t be called upon to help. This made DC lost his mind.

Another possible reason for the reaction is that Real Madrid has had a history of advancing through European competitions with controversial decisions.

Now, of course, this would imply that DC knows a lot about soccer. And that’s right, as mentioned before, he’s a big fan. He recently channeled his inner Bukayo Saka while taking a penalty.

Daniel Cormier cites Bukaya Saka as he slots a penalty into the net

Daniel Cormier keeps surprising fans with his soccer knowledge. During a segment of the UFC 301 Weigh-in Show, the “Daddest man on the planet” took a penalty kick against a goalkeeper.

The event took place in Brazil, so they had to add a soccer segment to the show. Cormier did a stutter step in his run-up, imitating Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, and said this after scoring the goal,

“He’s like the star boy Bukayo Saka.”

This is so awesome. While Men’s soccer hasn’t been a big hit in the USA, DC has spent countless hours training with Dagestani fighters, all of whom are massive fans of the sport. And it looks like that fever has rubbed off.