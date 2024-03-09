Christian Horner Reportedly Paid About $1.1 Million as Severance Pay to the Woman Who Accused Him

In the latest development, reports from Germany have claimed that the Christian Horner saga is “definitely closed” now. Last month, Red Bull GmbH hired an independent barrister to carry out an investigation against the Briton after a female employee accused him of “inappropriate behavior” towards her. All the while the Austrian company’s independent barrister carried out the investigation, several different reports emerged. The latest report that has emerged claimed that Horner and Red Bull reportedly paid about $1.1 million (€1 million) to the woman as severance pay.

As quoted by FormulaPassion, the latest report from RTL claims, “Horner would have paid the employee a severance payment of 700 thousand euros, increased to 1 million by Red Bull. The dismissal and the mega severance pay haven’t been officially confirmed, but it’s said that the matter is definitively closed”.

This latest report has emerged a week after Red Bull GmbH’s independent barrister dismissed the complainant’s grievance against Horner. Meanwhile, a few days ago, another report claimed that Red Bull had sacked the female employee who made the accusations against Horner in the first place.

Then, other reports claim that Red Bull are now investigating Helmut Marko for allegedly compromising Horner. According to Autosport, it is the Austrian who allegedly had involvement in leaking some sensitive information to the media that could have possibly compromised Horner.

Will Red Bull suspend Helmut Marko over potential involvement in Christian Horner saga?

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently gave an interview to ORF where he admitted that there is a possibility that Red Bull could suspend him over his potential involvement in the Christian Horner saga. As per De Telegraaf reporter Erik van Haren’s tweet, Marko told ORF “There is a ‘theoretical possibility’ that he will be suspended by Red Bull”.

Marko then told ORF that as a result of the ongoing investigation, there is no certainty whether he will be present for F1’s next race in Australia. Since a possibility has emerged that Red Bull could suspend Marko, Max Verstappen has expressed his support for the 80-year-old.

When asked about the same, Verstappen said (as quoted by the BBC), “It’s very important that he (Marko) stays within the team. If such an important pillar falls away, that’s not good for my situation as well. So, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure”.