HomeSearch

Christian Horner Reveals One Red Bull Mistake That Could Have Possibly Weaken RB20

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published November 30, 2023

Christian Horner Reveals One Red Bull Mistake That Could Have Possibly Weaken RB20

Credits: IMAGO Fotoarena

Red Bull had an utterly dominant 2023 season with their RB19 as they won 21 out of the 22 races. However, according to team principal Christian Horner, his side made one crucial decision to ensure that they did not impede the development of their RB20.

While speaking to Motorsport Magazine, Christian Horner revealed, “Fortunately we had a good starting point. Because if we had used the (very limited) time available in the tunnel to develop the RB19, this would have significantly compromised the RB20.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1730191870217568261?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The team knew that they had limited time available to test their components in the wind tunnel. This was due to their 10% aero testing time penalty for the cost-cap breach in 2021. Hence, they abandoned the development of the RB19 earlier to utilize the time on the RB20.

Hence, the RB20 is expected to be better than the 2023 car and that could only mean further success for the Milton Keynes team. Most of the credit for the same goes to aero God Adrian Newey. The 64-year-old has worked tirelessly to ensure the aerodynamic efficiency of the RB20 reaches new heights.

Adrian Newey raced against the clock to make the RB2o unbeatable

Adrian Newey has had the advantage of beginning work on the RB20 earlier than most of Red Bull’s rivals. Hence, he has had more time to perfect the concepts of the car and evolve the RB19.

While Newey believes that the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren can close the gap to the RB19’s performance, he believes that the RB20 will be even more dominant. While the cost cap penalty was a blessing in disguise for Red Bull in some ways, it also impeded their progress in several other ways.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dr_obbs/status/1715065602480521721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reduction in the aero testing time forced their hand into revamping their schedules. However, despite this handicap, the team were able to register arguably the greatest F1 season in the entire history of this sport. It is also this reason why Red Bull will once again be the favorites in 2024.

Share this article

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal