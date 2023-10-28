Red Bull Finally Free From the Chains of 2021 Mistake

Red Bull finally got themselves out of their budget cap punishment as the tenure of the penalty expired recently, as per Lastwordonsport. This was the penalty the FIA handed to the Austrian team after they breached the 2021 budget cap limit.

In doing so, a huge amount of controversy engulfed the Red Bull camp. Most of the fans, and even some pundits wanted the 2021 championship to be taken away from Red Bull. However, the FIA had other ideas as they decided to slap monetary fines on them along with putting restrictions on wind tunnel time.

Therefore, the defending champions were handed a fine of seven million dollars along with ten percent restrictions on wind tunnel activity. This significantly reduced the progress of the RB-19 throughout the 2023 F1 season, which caused ample difficulty for the team, according to Christian Horner.

However, the restrictions from the penalty are finally over. Ahead of the Mexico City GP, Horner and Co. can finally take to the track without worrying about what happened in 2021.

How was Red Bull affected by FIA’s restrictions?

Red Bull faced immense trouble caused by the restrictions in the budget cap. At a time when the rivals were making significant progress, the Austrian team had to proceed with caution. They also had to keep their current spending and next year’s budget in mind.

Notably, teams like McLaren, and Aston Martin made huge improvements from where they were last year and how they are performing lately. Especially, Zak Brown’s team made a huge leap forward. Now, they are close to winning races again.

Furthermore, the restrictions in development nullified any advantage that Red Bull potentially had. With that, rivals Mercedes, Ferrari, and of course, McLaren caught up with them.

Even though the rivals caught up to them slowly, Red Bull did not see their dominance vanish away. Rather, Verstappen and his team already claimed their championship win this season with more race wins than last year’s tally.