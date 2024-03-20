mobile app bar

Christian Horner Would Have Been Sacked Long Ago if Ex-Red Bull Supremo Was Still Alive; Deduces German Publication

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto

According to a recent report from a German publication, Red Bull’s co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz and Christian Horner did not see eye to eye towards the last days of the former’s life. The report adds that if the late Austrian was still alive today, he would have dismissed Horner long back because of the allegation against the Briton.

German media house Bild reported, “All insiders agree on one thing: If he (Mateschitz) were still there today, Horner would have been fired by now – but his death immediately shifted the balance of power.” At the time when Mateschitz was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, Horner formed a friendship with Chalerm Yoovidhya.

Yoovidhya owns 51% of the company’s shares, while Mateschitz and his heirs have the other 49%. Therefore, the Thai family has the majority of shares and gets to have the final call. Experts believe this is the only reason why Horner is still leading the team.

However, it is pertinent to note that Mateschitz and Horner did not always reportedly have a rift. It all began with the failure of the Porsche deal back in 2022.

How did the Porsche deal ruin Christian Horner and Dietrich Mateschitz’s relationship?

Dietrich Mateschitz for long had an amicable relationship with Christian Horner until the Porsche deal changed things. While Horner and Mateschitz both agreed on the deal initially, it fell apart after the Briton wanted to limit Porsche’s role in the partnership.

The Red Bull Racing team principal wanted Porsche to remain as an engine supplier only and this ruined the deal for the German automotive giants. Porsche wanted to acquire 50% of the team, something Horner was not ready to give in. Therefore, the deal never took place, and this reportedly hugely upset Mateschitz.

Mateschitz could not help but accept the situation as he had no other option at the time. He was terribly ill, and it was just four weeks later that he passed away in 2022 at the age of 78. Now, Red Bull Racing is all set to partner with Ford from the 2026 season onwards.

While Horner failed to seal a deal with Porsche as per his demands, he was able to do so with Ford. The American automobile giants will only work with Red Bull Racing as the team’s engine supplier.

