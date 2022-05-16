“Chuck Leclerc”: Willy T Ribbs’ mispronunciation of Charles Leclerc’s name causes a stir on F1 Twitter

F1 fans gave their funniest reactions to Trans-Am Series winner Willy T Ribbs botching Charles Leclerc’s name during the Miami GP.

Willy T Ribbs was the first African-American to test a Formula 1 car and qualify for the Indianapolis 500. He was present alongside several celebrities at the Miami Grand Prix.

Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Michelle Obama, and Tom Brady were a few of the celebs supporting the fastest drivers in the world. In the end, reigning world champion Max Verstappen won the inaugural race in Miami after passing over Leclerc on lap nine.

The drivers celebrated in style as well on the podium. The race winner and podium finishers were given Pirelli-sponsored NFL helmets instead of caps. Apart from that, Verstappen was accompanied by police motorbikes and a jeep on the way to the podium.

Not everyone was a fan of the celebrations and the fans felt it a little cringeworthy. Moreover, there was one moment that will live long in the memories of F1 fans and Charles Leclerc as well.

Willy T Ribbs explains the Charles Leclerc incident

Willy T Ribbs who is the new ambassador for Formula One’s diversity and inclusion program spoke to Leclerc after the race. Nevertheless, instead of calling him Charles, he called him ‘Chuck’. The F1 twitter community could not resist and went on to troll the legendary driver.

Ribbs did come out to address this hilarious incident. He explained: ” I always call anyone named Charles, Chuck. Moreover, it takes too long to say, Charles. I almost went Chucky babe.”

The former IndyCar driver is working with motorsport for a noble cause. Inspired by Ron Dennis’ signing of Lewis Hamilton, he is helping the BAME people pave their path in the Formula One world.

F1 Twitter reactions to Chuck Leclerc

Here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to Chuck Leclerc: