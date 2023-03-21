Claiming to be Better Than Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen, Andrew Tate Once Almost Crashed His $400,000 Lambo Like An Amateur

Social media influencer Andrew Tate among everyone also managed to infuriate Formula 1 fans when he allegedly called Lewis Hamilton a ‘vegan p***y’. He took his offense against the F1 community a step ahead when he shared a clip of his attending the Abu Dhabi GP.

He captioned the post on Twitter as: “Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all.” Tate instantly received scathing attacks from the fans, but little did they know Tate would give them a weapon to troll him back.

Might go down there in my Bugatti and beat them all. pic.twitter.com/f8TDhtMpEl — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 20, 2022

In a video that resurfaced online, the 36-year-old confesses that he lost to a 17-year-old kid while competing in a Lamborghini. Then he even revealed that he almost crashed his $400,000 prized asset.

Andrew Tate loses miserably to a 17-year-old kid

Tate, in his video, talks about how he came across this guy, and once they started to race, he could see the 17-year-old race driver dominating him while driving with one hand and using his phone with the other. The former MMA fighter then wanted to teach him a lesson but almost made a blunder.

“We all are trying to keep up with him, and he’s like on his phone around the track. So when it was just him and me. I thought I had to kick his a**. Had to reach him a lesson.”

However, what followed was Tate almost crashing his car when he touched a wheel with a patch of grass and lost control while incredibly increasing his pace. Though, in the end, he reveals that the professional race driver was impressed by Tate’s damage control and even asked how he handled that.

Nevertheless, this experience revealed by Tate is totally contrasting with what he claimed in Abu Dhabi. F1 drivers are relatively hailed as the best race drivers in the world, and the British American celebrity claiming that was baffling to the least.

All is going down for Tate

Soon after getting involved in an exchange of words with Greta Thunberg, Romanian police arrested the influencer after knowing he was in their country. He and his brother Tristian Tate were allegedly arrested on suspicion of human trafficking.

He is still languishing in the Romanian prison as the court rejected his release date appeal. However, he’s massively active on his Twitter handle, he has probably been allowed access to the platform, and he continues the same ‘misogynistic’ narrative.

He recently claimed that despite all the recent events around him, he would keep up with his narrative, even if authorities offered him $100 million daily. He claims that he is helping the young generation escape ‘degeneration’.