Former F1 Driver Believes Max Verstappen’s Victory Is Not Attributed to RB19 After the Dutchman Failed to Continue His Win Streak

Max Verstappen‘s winning streak came to an end in Singapore when Ferrari snatched victory, creating a huge setback for the Red Bull driver. Verstappen dominated the game this season, breaking records with back-to-back victories. Many people felt that the main reason behind him securing all those victories was the mighty RB-19 he was driving. However, former F1 star Johnny Herbert feels that there is more to Verstappen’s success than Red Bull’s car, according to F1 Maximaal.

Verstappen won most of the races fairly comfortably this year. Additionally, he has been much better than his teammate Sergio Perez, who has struggled to perform consistently. He won 10 consecutive F1 races, becoming the first driver ever to do so. Still, his streak had to come to an end at some point, and that was in Singapore.

In Singapore, Verstappen’s car was not the best. That was an unfamiliar situation for Verstappen, who was used to dominating the rest of the field. That’s why people felt that Verstappen relied on a fast car to win. Herbert, however, feels that is not the case.

Herbert is confident that Max Verstappen will continue to dominate

Max Verstappen, who clinched his second world title in Japan last year, has broken several F1 records over the last few seasons. The Dutch driver has won 12 out of 15 races so far this season. Currently, he leads the championship by 151 points and is ahead of Perez in P2.

Herbert, who raced in F1 from 1989 to 2000,praised Verstappen’s ability to drive to the limit every time. He said, as per F1 Maximaal, that he does not see that with every driver. He also recalled Verstappen’s title-winning weekend in Japan last year, where he drove superbly despite the confusion over the championship situation.

According to Herbert, this unique quality sets Max Verstappen apart from other drivers. He also expressed confidence in Verstappen’s ability to bounce back and win at Suzuka, having been on top during practice.

Verstappen bounces back after Singapore setback

Red Bull had hoped to win all the races this season, but that dream was dashed in Singapore, where they had some problems with the car. Following their loss in the Marina Bay Street Circuit, questions were raised about Red Bull’s performance. However, the team quickly bounced back as they topped the practice sessions in Suzuka.

Max Verstappen said they had some issues with their brakes and balance and were not as competitive as expected. The Red Bull driver added that the FIA ​​crackdown on flexible rear wings introduced after the Belgian Grand Prix had no impact on their performance whatsoever.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner also dismissed suggestions that their car had been affected by the FIA ​​rule change. He said they had complied with the law and their losses in Singapore were due to other factors. Horner added that they also participated in Japan, where they took first place in practice classes on Friday.

As the race approaches in Suzuka, all eyes will be on Verstappen and Red Bull to see if they can continue their winning streak and secure the constructors’ title.