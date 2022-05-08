“Combined 13 championships in one moment”- F1 Twitter jubilates as Tom Brady shares moment with Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton & David Beckham

Miami GP has assembled the league of the champions as Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham come together.

F1 has hit the ground running in Miami and it is seeing a massive turnout of celebrities. The latest appearance has been made by Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, and David Beckham. Lewis Hamilton met the three greats of NFL, NBA and football and created an iconic moment for the sport.

The Miami GP has become the centre of the universe as the event has been flooded by celebrities of all kinds. It was more clearly shown in the picture that the NFL star posted on his Twitter handle.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady posted a picture of himself alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, football legend David Beckham and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The picture has more stardom than the red carpet. That’s a lot of championships standing side by side. Along with Hamilton’s F1 titles, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, Jordan captured six NBA titles and Beckham secured 10 league trophies.

Also Read: Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle mistakes future NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero with Patrick Mahomes at the Miami GP

F1 fans were elated as Lewis Hamilton in the league of champions

Hamilton started off the Miami GP from P6 and finished the race on P6 as his Mercedes car continues to let him down. F1 fans will be on the edge of their seats to see the first-ever Miami GP.

On top of that, they were also elated after seeing the four sports greats posing together. Just about everyone is calling it a herd of GOATs.

Combined 13 championships in one moment. Tom Brady and Michael Jordan

pic.twitter.com/xBKsGwER3C — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 8, 2022

Too many championships to count but put that in a museum. https://t.co/1p4EGQDfwm — Luis Torres (@TheLTFiles) May 8, 2022

Tom Brady isn’t the most famous person in the photo lol https://t.co/VvszAUfsbj — . (@BrianCas120) May 8, 2022

The level of greatness in this photo is unmatched. https://t.co/tsE4QIIFaU — Unicorn (@itsalbrighthere) May 8, 2022

Also Read: F1 fans saw chance for Charles Leclerc for Miami win after Lando Norris crash