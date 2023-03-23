Mercedes TD Mike Elliott Reveals His Team Is Busy Doing Autopsy To Know What Went Wrong

The new aerodynamics regulations haven’t been kind to Mercedes. From being the dominant side that won eight titles in a row, Mercedes is now a doubtful fourth-best team on the grid.

Such underwhelming projections for this season after the first two races aren’t obviously suiting the Silver Arrows. Therefore, the team’s leadership is looking for fixes that can bring them at par with their rivals.

Mike Elliott, the technical director at Mercedes, reveals how most of the engineering workforce is busy finding the faults in the current aero design and troubleshooting the problem.

#F1: Mike Elliott says Mercedes engineers are “busy looking at aerodynamics, they’re looking at the shape of the car. The sidepod geometry, the floor geometric, have we missed a trick?” — deni (@fiagirly) March 22, 2023

Mike Elliott reveals Mercedes is failing to find a solution

The W14 has been a complex problem for Mercedes to solve. Even its predecessor W13 had its own faults, and learning from past mistakes wasn’t enough for the Brackley-based team. Thus, they are looking for what they missed to make a relatively slower car than Red Bull, Ferrari, and even Aston Martin.

This will be the only response Mercedes fans deserve when they start moaning this season. pic.twitter.com/7wQmBI9aSC — Matt 🍀 (@MattJamesRB) February 24, 2023

“Are we targeting the right things? Are we pushing the aerodynamics in the right direction? We’re looking at the mechanical setup of the car: are there things there that are missing?” reveals Elliott.

The season start has been grim for Mercedes. Even if they find some significant fixes, it seems unlikely they can do a dramatic climb in the table and topple Red Bull from the top of the standings.

Lewis Hamilton claims he warned

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t limited himself in highlighting the faults of Mercedes publicly. After the inaugural race of the season, the seven-time world champion accused Mercedes of not listening to him while designing the car.

He added that he has enough experience to know what makes a good car and give them constructive advice. However, his comments received some criticism from F1 experts who thought Hamilton was playing a blame game here.

Lewis Hamilton is having a hard time with his Mercedes W14 car Where can he finish today in the #SaudiArabianGP? #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZoCqC01hUu — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) March 19, 2023

In the next Grand Prix’s press conference, Hamilton accepted the critique and admitted that his wording was wrong. But he didn’t step away from his statement that Mercedes W14 ‘isn’t right’. He even stated when he first saw the 2023 car by his team, he instantly knew there were faults.