Sebastian Vettel Reaches Classroom to Make Next Generation Learn About Sustainability

Towards the end of his Formula 1 career, Sebastian Vettel became a strong advocate for various social causes. One cause particularly close to the four-time world champion’s heart was sustainability and environmental conservation, something he has continued to work on post-retirement.

In the past, the former Red Bull driver undertook several initiatives to promote the same. For instance, he participated in show runs using classic F1 cars from his collection, powered by sustainable fuel. Now, he has adopted a more behind-the-scenes approach to raising awareness about sustainability.

This latest venture has taken Vettel back to school.

He revealed that he visited one in Switzerland to give a lecture on the topic and to observe the students’ lifestyles, aiming to assess how sustainable they truly are.

“A few days ago we visited a school in Switzerland to do a workshop with kids about circularity and to show them what happens to a product at the end of its life cycle,” he said on Instagram. “It is important to think about the end of a life cycle, what happens to a product.”

Vettel taught the students how to effectively manage the life cycle of everyday products to optimize it, and held an interactive session where they were told about curbing and managing waste and pollution.

Vettel working for a good cause with F1

Vettel was a ruthless competitor in his prime, doing whatever it took to win races and championships. Now, he channels that same drive into fighting for what he believes in off the track. Staying close to the F1 community has given him a platform to promote positive change.

In 2023, he drove Nigel Mansell’s FW14B and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed using carbon-neutral fuel. He also took part in a Red Bull show run at the Nurburgring with the same message, demonstrating that while not yet widespread, sustainability and F1 can coexist.

The very same year, he also joined hands with the F1 drivers to launch the ‘Buzzin Corner’ at Suzuka, which is one of his favorite circuits on the calendar.

He aimed to spread awareness about biodiversity, which is why he built beehives at that particular section of the track. All the stars came forward to support the cause, and even F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali joined in.

There were rumors that the beehives were dismantled after Vettel left the track. Thankfully, these turned out to be false, or else we might have seen a glimpse of Vettel’s ruthless, fiery side once again.