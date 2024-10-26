mobile app bar

Corinna Schumacher Reveals What Michael Did After His Infamous 1997 Title Showdown With Jacques Villeneuve

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Schumacher und Frau Corinna (re) fotografiert im Team Benetton Renault von 1996-2005. Michael Schumacher und Frau Corinna (re) fotografiert im Team Benetton Renault von 1996-2005.

Michael Schumacher und Frau Corinna (re) fotografiert im Team Benetton Renault von 1996-2005. Michael Schumacher und Frau Corinna (re) fotografiert im Team Benetton Renault von 1996-2005.

Credits- IMAGO / HJS

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, few drivers could instill fear in their rivals like Michael Schumacher. His seven World Championships placed him firmly at the pinnacle of F1 for many years. Yet, fans who have followed his career since those golden days know he’s also one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

The former Ferrari driver was involved in several controversial moments, but none quite like the 1996 European GP in Jerez, which was also the season finale. It was the final race of Schumacher’s first season with Ferrari he was desperate to secure his first Championship with the Maranello-based outfit.

At the closing stages, Schumacher knew he needed to finish ahead of Williams’ Jacques Villeneuve. And if the Canadian failed to finish, Schumacher knew he would be crowned Champion. That’s when he drove into Villeneuve at the hairpin section of the circuit. Alas, Schumacher made a mistake.

He got the worst of the impact and was the only one to retire from the race. As such, Villeneuve was crowned the World Champion.

During the commentary, Martin Brundle famously remarked, “You’ve hit the wrong part of him, my friend,” referencing Schumacher’s prior controversial incidents, such as his 1994 collision with championship contender Damon Hill at Adelaide, which forced Hill to retire and handed Schumacher his first title.

Schumacher faced significant media criticism after his deliberate attempt to crash at the 1996 finale. In his 2020 Netflix documentary Schumacher, his wife, Corinna spoke in detail about its aftermath.

She revealed how the then two-time world champion coped with both the public backlash and the painful loss of the world championship at the same time.

“After the events in Jerez in 1997, we went to Norway with the whole family and friends on vacation,” she said. “We were more than 30 people. We stayed there for 6 weeks. We hardly ever talked about Formula 1. We relaxed and he continued his training.”

Schumacher’s team boss at the time, Ross Brawn would later insist that Schumacher had not intentionally run into Villeneuve that afternoon in Spain. Rather, it was a spur-of-the-moment change of direction, which Schumacher only realized once he had come back into the pits and seen the onboard footage from the broadcast.

Nonetheless, this showed that despite being beloved and undeniably one of the greatest, Schumacher always had controversy hanging over him.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these