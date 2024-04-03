Sebastian Vettel Joins Forces With Toto Wolff to Demand More Transparency in Christian Horner Case

A lack of transparency still remains in the Christian Horner saga that has been going on for over a month now. In February of this year, Red Bull GmbH launched an investigation against the Briton for alleged “inappropriate behavior” towards a female employee. After a month of investigation conducted by an independent barrister hired by Red Bull GmbH, the grievance against Horner was dismissed. However, because of the lack of transparency, the nature of the investigation remains mysterious. Taking the point of longevity of the controversy into consideration, former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel seems to have joined them as well. In a recent interaction with Sky News, the German former driver said,

“Obviously there’s been a lot of talk since the beginning of the year. I think with these things, it’s always difficult to know everything. It would be nice if there was simply more transparency so that you could have more of an opinion. I think it’s always difficult if you read one thing, then another thing and then the opposite“.

The 36-year-old then went on to explain how it is nice for him to see that there are now more female employees working in F1. He believes that this change is positive and shows how the sport is growing to a wider audience.

However, with Red Bull GmbH having recently investigated Horner, the progress that the sport has witnessed recently could be impacted. Amid the controversy surrounding the Red Bull team principal, even famous F1 presenter Laura Winter explained how there is a sense of discomfort among some of the female workforce.

Laura Winter claims the Christian Horner saga has made the female workforce uncomfortable

Laura Winter recently appeared on The Fast and the Curious podcast when she revealed the impact of the Christian Horner saga on the female workforce of F1. She revealed that the saga has definitely made women more uncomfortable and that it is “not easy” for them to carry on in the sport at such a time.

The F1 presenter explained her point by giving the example of a message she received from a girl. “She had not wanted to watch free practice, she wasn’t going to watch qualifying, she wasn’t going to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Because she didn’t feel comfortable that she had a place in the sport,” explained Winter.

Moreover, it is not only Winter who has voiced her concerns regarding the ongoing Christian Horner saga. Even a friend of the complainant explained in an interview with the BBC how the concerned woman is feeling “very angry” and “very lonely” because she fails to understand how Red Bull GmbH ended up dismissing her grievance.

The same report also adds that Red Bull GmbH has suspended the complainant. Since the complainant feels unjustly treated, other reports emerged that she contemplated approaching the courts.

However, another report claimed that Horner and Red Bull GmbH had a settlement with the complainant by giving her $1.1 million as a severance fee to close the matter once and for all.