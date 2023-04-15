“Could Have Damaged His Career”: Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen Mercedes Lineup Would’ve Gone Horribly Wrong for One Person

Max Verstappen will forever hold the record for being the youngest driver to make his entry into F1. Showcasing his talent from his early days, the right cards were dealt to him, landing him a spot in Toro Rosso, and very quickly, Red Bull. However, could the wunderkind screaming championship potential actually go against one, say, Lewis Hamilton?

Hamilton’s current teammate, George Russell, is also championship material; entering the scene as a rookie in 2019 with Mercedes B-Team- Williams. His struggles with the team are popular, with him pushing the team for his first points in P9 in 2021 before getting promoted to the A-team.

However, would he have just skipped all the turmoil of a bad team, and like Verstappen, showed his true colors in a compatible team from the start?

Lewis Hamilton would’ve ruined Max Verstappen

George Russell doesn’t believe so. Looking at the positives of his three years in a car stuck at the back of the grid, the introspective driver claimed he learned more racing compared to the rest of his rivals. Explaining why he wouldn’t change a thing, Russell told Square Mile, “Some drivers have been thrown in at the deep end early and it’s hurt their careers.”

He then takes the example of Red Bull champion Max Verstappen. ” Max Verstappen obviously got his promotion after 18 months, but perhaps if he went into a team like Mercedes against Lewis Hamilton at the peak of his powers, it could have damaged his career.”

With Verstappen making his Red Bull entry alongside a peak Daniel Ricciardo, the situation wasn’t threatening. Therefore, Russell believes it works two ways. “For sure Max was a greater driver after three or four years under his belt compared to where he was after 18 months under his belt. If you’re going up against a guy who’s absolutely in his prime and dominating in the car that he’s so used to, maybe he wouldn’t be in the position he is today.”

Therefore, in the end, he’s grateful. While making a debut with Mercedes in 2019 would have been the dream, the timeline wouldn’t have allowed for the same growth.

Russell wouldn’t have the determination he has today had he not fought tooth and nail for P9 at Williams. The star wouldn’t have left the paddock wide-eyed the way he did at Sakhir in 2020, earning his name on the Mercedes lineup. And without the years at Williams, being on par with a 7-time champion, wouldn’t have the same sweet victory.