Lewis Hamilton Yet Again Bashes FIA For ‘Dangerous And Pointless’ Ban

Tanish Chachra
|Published 25/02/2023

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Hamilton and FIA seem to be in yet another tussle, as the governing body is eyeing to impose another ban on Formula 1. According to the reports, the FIA, 10 F1 teams, and F1 management are set to hold voting to impose a ban on the tire blankets.

The role of the blankets on an F1 car is to keep them warm ahead and during the session to optimize their performance to the maximum. It’s not the first time the governing body has tried outlawing tire blankets based on cost and sustainability.

But it has been a complicated issue, as the warm enhances performance and gives the drivers a better grip. Non-pre-heated tires often have to go through the need to overcome dramatic changes in temperature and pressure, which is a  complicated process.

Hence, most drivers are already against the ban due to safety concerns. Amidst this, Hamilton comes strongly against FIA for banning such a vital component without a better replacement.

Lewis Hamilton calls out FIA ban dangerous and pointless

Hamilton claims that he has tested without the blankets and concluded that sometime in the future, it could result in something bad. Thus, he believes the governing body is taking a dangerous step.

“I think it’s dangerous,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the tyre blanket situation. “I’ve tested the no blankets, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So, I think it is the wrong decision.”

Hamilton also contests FIA’s logic to go more sustainable by banning blankets. He thinks that to make tires work. Drivers must give in more laps to get them in the ideal state. Thus, they’ll only burn more fuel, which will undo FIA’s logic.

It could get fatal

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz also supports Hamilton’s argument. He claims it would feel like the car is skating without the tires warming up. Hence, the driver with no control over the car wouldn’t only harm themselves but the other people too, who might have a better grip, by colliding with them.

Sainz fails to understand the philosophy behind the proposed ban. He thinks if drivers end up burning more fuel, then this act is done for safety is redundant.

Meanwhile, Pirelli’s F1 and motorsport director Mario Isola gave a diplomatic say when he said this change shouldn’t be done for sustainability alone. He argues that going without blankets is not an impossible challenge but a big challenge.

